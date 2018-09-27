Eagles, Blue Devils ranked in Sept. 26 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Central-Phenix City 5-0 343
2. Hewitt-Trussville 4-1 282
3. Thompson 4-1 227
4. Auburn 5-0 206
5. Hoover 3-2 192
6. McGill-Toolen 4-1 143
7. Mountain Brook 5-0 125
8. Lee-Montgomery 4-1 82
9. Austin 4-1 64
10. Vestavia Hills 3-1 22
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (3-2) 10, Theodore (4-1) 8, Bob Jones (3-2) 3, Fairhope (3-2) 2, Sparkman (3-1) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Wetumpka 5-0 345
2. Pinson Valley 4-1 280
3. Spanish Fort 4-1 211
4. Saraland 5-0 203
5. Clay-Chalkville 4-1 173
6. Oxford 4-1 170
7. Hartselle 4-0 135
8. Homewood 3-1 84
9. Jackson-Olin 5-0 63
10. St. Paul’s 4-1 31
Others receiving votes: Athens (3-1) 4, Muscle Shoals (3-2) 4, Carver-Montgomery (5-0) 3, Opelika (1-4) 3, Hueytown (3-1) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Briarwood 4-0 345
2. Vigor 4-0 259
3. Etowah 5-0 258
4. Demopolis 4-1 192
5. Madison Aca. 4-1 129
6. Carroll-Ozark 3-1 120
7. Greenville 4-1 112
8. Jackson 3-1 81
9. Boaz 5-0 50
10. Mortimer Jordan 4-1 42
Others receiving votes: Tallassee (3-2) 35, Sylacauga (4-1) 32, Ramsay (4-1) 23, Citronelle (4-0) 14, Russellville (4-0) 7, Jasper (3-1) 6, Central-Clay County (3-1) 2, East Limestone (3-1) 2, Wenonah (1-2) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 5-0 357
2. Hokes Bluff 4-0 263
3. Hillcrest-Evergreen 4-1 231
4. Fayette County 4-1 187
5. Catholic-Mont. 4-1 163
6. Jacksonville 5-0 142
7. Brooks 4-1 140
8. American Chr. 4-0 105
9. North Jackson 4-0 77
10. Good Hope 5-0 15
Others receiving votes: Headland (4-0) 11, Andalusia (2-3) 7, Randolph (4-0) 4, Deshler (3-2) 3, Williamson (3-1) 3, Dale County (3-2) 2.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Saks 5-0 333
2. Piedmont 4-0 293
3. Mobile Chr. 3-1 228
4. Randolph County 3-1 202
5. Winfield 5-0 163
6. Fultondale 3-1 126
7. T.R. Miller 4-0 110
8. Thomasville 3-1 105
9. Gordo 3-2 50
10. Providence Chr. 5-0 42
Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (5-0) 29, Flomaton (4-0) 9, Beulah (5-0) 7, St. James (4-1) 7, Midfield (3-0) 4, Weaver (3-1) 2.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 4-0 354
2. Luverne 4-0 258
3. Reeltown 5-0 236
4. Ohatchee 4-0 211
5. Thorsby 5-0 178
6. Leroy 3-1 152
7. Cedar Bluff 4-0 114
8. Abbeville 4-0 83
9. Addison 4-1 38
10. Ranburne 4-0 27
Others receiving votes: Cottage Hill (4-0) 17, Aliceville (3-1) 10, Ariton (3-2) 10, LaFayette (1-3) 7, Goshen (2-2) 5, Colbert County (4-1) 4, Collinsville (4-1) 3, Highland Home (3-1) 1, New Brockton (2-3) 1, Southern Choctaw (2-2) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Lanett 4-1 341
2. Linden 4-0 281
3. Maplesville 3-1 201
4. St. Luke’s 4-1 179
5. South Lamar 4-0 166
6. Elba 4-0 156
7. Marengo 4-1 92
8. Georgiana 4-1 85
9. Pickens County 3-1 80
10. Brantley 3-1 54
Others receiving votes: Falkville (5-0) 42, Mars Hill Bible (4-0) 11, Isabella (3-1) 7, Sweet Water (1-3) 6, Wadley (3-1) 4, Marion Co. (4-1) 3, Spring Garden (3-1) 2.
