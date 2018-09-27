Eagles, Blue Devils ranked in Sept. 26 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 5-0 343

2. Hewitt-Trussville 4-1 282

3. Thompson 4-1 227

4. Auburn 5-0 206

5. Hoover 3-2 192

6. McGill-Toolen 4-1 143

7. Mountain Brook 5-0 125

8. Lee-Montgomery 4-1 82

9. Austin 4-1 64

10. Vestavia Hills 3-1 22

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (3-2) 10, Theodore (4-1) 8, Bob Jones (3-2) 3, Fairhope (3-2) 2, Sparkman (3-1) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Wetumpka 5-0 345

2. Pinson Valley 4-1 280

3. Spanish Fort 4-1 211

4. Saraland 5-0 203

5. Clay-Chalkville 4-1 173

6. Oxford 4-1 170

7. Hartselle 4-0 135

8. Homewood 3-1 84

9. Jackson-Olin 5-0 63

10. St. Paul’s 4-1 31

Others receiving votes: Athens (3-1) 4, Muscle Shoals (3-2) 4, Carver-Montgomery (5-0) 3, Opelika (1-4) 3, Hueytown (3-1) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Briarwood 4-0 345

2. Vigor 4-0 259

3. Etowah 5-0 258

4. Demopolis 4-1 192

5. Madison Aca. 4-1 129

6. Carroll-Ozark 3-1 120

7. Greenville 4-1 112

8. Jackson 3-1 81

9. Boaz 5-0 50

10. Mortimer Jordan 4-1 42

Others receiving votes: Tallassee (3-2) 35, Sylacauga (4-1) 32, Ramsay (4-1) 23, Citronelle (4-0) 14, Russellville (4-0) 7, Jasper (3-1) 6, Central-Clay County (3-1) 2, East Limestone (3-1) 2, Wenonah (1-2) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 5-0 357

2. Hokes Bluff 4-0 263

3. Hillcrest-Evergreen 4-1 231

4. Fayette County 4-1 187

5. Catholic-Mont. 4-1 163

6. Jacksonville 5-0 142

7. Brooks 4-1 140

8. American Chr. 4-0 105

9. North Jackson 4-0 77

10. Good Hope 5-0 15

Others receiving votes: Headland (4-0) 11, Andalusia (2-3) 7, Randolph (4-0) 4, Deshler (3-2) 3, Williamson (3-1) 3, Dale County (3-2) 2.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Saks 5-0 333

2. Piedmont 4-0 293

3. Mobile Chr. 3-1 228

4. Randolph County 3-1 202

5. Winfield 5-0 163

6. Fultondale 3-1 126

7. T.R. Miller 4-0 110

8. Thomasville 3-1 105

9. Gordo 3-2 50

10. Providence Chr. 5-0 42

Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (5-0) 29, Flomaton (4-0) 9, Beulah (5-0) 7, St. James (4-1) 7, Midfield (3-0) 4, Weaver (3-1) 2.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 4-0 354

2. Luverne 4-0 258

3. Reeltown 5-0 236

4. Ohatchee 4-0 211

5. Thorsby 5-0 178

6. Leroy 3-1 152

7. Cedar Bluff 4-0 114

8. Abbeville 4-0 83

9. Addison 4-1 38

10. Ranburne 4-0 27

Others receiving votes: Cottage Hill (4-0) 17, Aliceville (3-1) 10, Ariton (3-2) 10, LaFayette (1-3) 7, Goshen (2-2) 5, Colbert County (4-1) 4, Collinsville (4-1) 3, Highland Home (3-1) 1, New Brockton (2-3) 1, Southern Choctaw (2-2) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Lanett 4-1 341

2. Linden 4-0 281

3. Maplesville 3-1 201

4. St. Luke’s 4-1 179

5. South Lamar 4-0 166

6. Elba 4-0 156

7. Marengo 4-1 92

8. Georgiana 4-1 85

9. Pickens County 3-1 80

10. Brantley 3-1 54

Others receiving votes: Falkville (5-0) 42, Mars Hill Bible (4-0) 11, Isabella (3-1) 7, Sweet Water (1-3) 6, Wadley (3-1) 4, Marion Co. (4-1) 3, Spring Garden (3-1) 2.