Gadsden holds open house for The Venue

By Sarrah Peters/News Editor

On Tuesday, September 25, the City of Gadsden unveiled its newest event space. An open house allowed the public to view the newly-completed The Venue at Coosa Landing at 201 George Wallace Drive.

City of Gadsden Public Affairs Coordinator Eric Wright said that they hoped for a few hundred visitors, but were happy that turnout exceeded expectations with the 700 car parking lot nearly full.

The 55,000 square foot building features several different spaces that can be rented. The giant main hall, which can seat at least 1,200, can also be divided into two halls. The meeting room, located separately from the main hall and able to seat 200, can be divided into three smaller meeting rooms for conferences or other separate events. This design allows for five events to be held at the same time or for larger events to be held.

The Venue’s kitchen is large enough to provide catering for 2,000. The event venue boasts dressing rooms and a green room backstage, a deck and premier audio visual system complete with projectors. The facility is decorated with a modern design and no longer looks like the old K-Mart building it once was.

Located on the Coosa River, The Venue is part of the City of Gadsden’s plans to capitalize on its riverfront property.

“Most cities would kill to have a river running right through downtown,” said Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton.

At The Venue’s open house, guests were greeted in the lobby by the Gadsden City High School’s Titan Ambassadors. In the main hall, guests enjoyed food from local caterers and live music from the Gadsden State Show Band and were welcome to explore the rest of the facility.

For more information and pricing, visit www.thevenuegadsden.com.