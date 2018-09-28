Legals for the week of 9/28 - 10/4

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond F. Humphries, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Acopia, LLC, on the 16th day of May, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3434127; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on December 6, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of parcel of land described as beginning at the Northwest corner of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and from thence run in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said Forty 390.45 feet to point in the Northwest line of the Old Georgia Public Road; thence in a Northeasterly direction and along the Northwest line of said road 100 feet to a point; thence in a Northeasterly direction in a direct line 125 feet to a point in a line 100 feet East of and parallel with the West line of said forty; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel with the West line of said Forty to a point in the North line thereof; thence in a Westerly direction and along the North line of said Forty 100 feet to the Point of Beginning; said description embracing a portion of the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter in Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama..

Property street address for informational purposes: 2345 Clanton St Sw , Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC , Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

439962

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth L. Maltbie , Jr. Husband And Sheryl D. Maltbie Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for PHH Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated December 21, 2009; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3325497 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3468303 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of November, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Four (4), in Block Five (5), of Grand Park Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 134 thru 137, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 3464 Greenview Avenue, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Kenneth L. Maltbie , Jr. and Sheryl D. Maltbie or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 920218

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 15, 2003, executed by Thomas C. Kilbride, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Gadsden Mortgage Services, Inc., which mortgage was recorded on January 24, 2003, in Document Number M-2003-0357, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 31, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land described as commencing at the SE corner of Lot Five (5) of the J. T. Bates Addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 39, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence running South 88 degrees 35 minutes West and along the North line of Third Street a distance of 117.58 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue along said North line of Third Street a distance of 117.58 feet to a point on the West line of the strip marked “Reserved” on the map of the J. T. Bates Addition; thence continue in a Northerly direction and along the line of said “Reserved” strip for a distance of 207.9 feet to a point; thence continue North 88 degrees 35 minutes East for a distance of 124.58 feet to a point in the North line of Lot Five (5) of said J. T. Bates Addition; thence continue in a Southerly direction for a distance of 208.29 feet to the point of beginning and embracing the South 207.9 feet of a strip marked “Reserved” and a West portion of Lot Five (5) of said J. T. Bates Addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 39, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Sept 21, 28, 2018, October 5, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Jimmy L. Holcomb and Jamie D. Holcomb to Joe E. Gamberi, Jr., and Frank Minogue dated March 2, 2007, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3266926 ; the undersigned mortgage owner, Joe E. Gamberi, Jr., and Frank Minogue, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 23rd day of October, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point which is East 80 feet and South 1,089.63 feet from the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), Section Eleven (11), Township Twelve 12 South, Range Eight (8) East; thence from said point of beginning run South 200 feet to the North right of way of the county road; thence deflect left and run North 82 degrees 30 minutes East with said right of way 120 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 200 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run South 82 degrees 30 minutes West 120 feet to the point of beginning and being a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), Section Eleven (11), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Eight (8) East in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to reservation of minerals, mineral and mining rights, and subject to rights of Alabama Power Company as recorded in Book 6-H, Page 129, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

JOE E. GAMBERI, JR. and FRANK MINOGUE

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carnell Lamar Williams to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for U.S. Bank, N.A., dated June 24, 2005 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument No.: M-2005-2681. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama on October 15, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 37 OF ROSELAND PLANTATION, 1ST ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “K,” PAGE 11, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 310 Roseland Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

**This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** U.S. Bank National Association, Mortgagee or Transferee

Sady D. Mauldin, A|LAW

One Independence Plaza, Suite 416

Birmingham, AL 35209

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

18-022878 A-4671007

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brent Skaggs and Brandi Skaggs, husband and wife as joint tenants with right of survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for SouthPoint Bank, on April 28, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3433370; and subsequently transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; Freedom Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as commencing at a point in the Southerly line of Oak Circle, which point is 20.4 feet Easterly measured along the Southerly line of said Oak Circle from the Northwest corner of Lot 17, in Block 3, in Oak Hill Division of the Country Club District Rearrangement, and from thence, continue in an Easterly direction along the Southerly line of Oak Circle a distance of 84.2 feet to a point of tangent; thence Easterly along the Southerly line of Oak Circle a distance of 60 feet to a point of curve; thence along a curve to the right having a radius of 30 feet and a central angle of 119 deg. 10 min. to a point of tangent; thence in a Southwesterly direction along the Southeast line of said Lot 17, which is also, the Northwest line of Country Club Drive a distance of 167.6 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 89 deg. 46 min. to the right and in a Northwesterly direction a distance of 184.5 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 deg. 19 min. to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 139.6 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number Seventeen (17) in Block Number Three (3) in Oak Hill Division of the County Club District Rearrangement and Addition and Rearrangement of Block Number 12, Rainbow Park, according to the map of said Rearrangement recorded in Plat Book F, Pages 99 and 101, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 14, 2009 by Jrene Lanning, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp., and recorded in Instrument # at 3320049 on September 15, 2009, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3410129 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on October 29, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Commencing at the SW corner of Fractional Section 27, Township 11 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian and West of Indian Boundary in Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 0° 43′ East a distance of 583.42 feet to the NW right of way of Alabama Highway #77; thence North 62° 11′ East a distance of 16.74 feet along said right of way to an existing right of way marker; thence along said highway and along the arc of a curve to the right having a radius of 3007 .65 feet a distance of 355.74 feet to the point of beginning, said point being the SE corner of a tract described by deed recorded as Doc.# D-1997-0676 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence continue along said highway and along said curve a distance of 250.00 feet, more or less, to the West line of a county road; thence North and along said West line a distance of 316.46 feet, more or less, to the SE corner of a tract of land described by deed recorded in Book 1912, Page 3 in said Probate Office; thence West and along the South line of said 1912-3 tract to the East line of said D-1997-0676 tract; thence South and along said East line of said D-1997-0676 tract to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of the SW Fractional Quarter of Section 27, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 57 Norton Homestead Rd, Attalla, AL 35954.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016301

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms and payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage dated May 1, 2018 (“Mortgage”), granted by Brenda Satterfield Baker, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor, to The Robinson Law Firm, P.C. as Mortgagee (“Original Mortgagee”), and recorded in Instrument Number 3450152, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama (the “Records”). Mortgage was assigned by Original Mortgagee to Metro Bank (“Mortgagee #2″) pursuant to an Assignment of Mortgage as shown in Instrument Number 3466469 of the Records, and by Mortgagee #2 to The Robinson Law Firm, P.C. (“Mortgagee #3″) pursuant to an Assignment of Mortgage as shown in Instrument Number 3473793, and said default continuing, the Mortgagee #3, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by the said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage, and Mortgagee #3, under the power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 18th day of October, 2018, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel I: Lot Three (3) in Block Two (2) of Tuckahoe Heights Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, Page 37 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel II: A tract of land described as beginning at the SE corner of Lot Two (2) in Block Two (2) of Tuckahoe Heights Subdivision, thence in a Southwesterly direction and along the South line of said Lot 2 to the SW corner thereof; thence in a Northwesterly direction and along the West line of said Lot 2 a distance of 46.4 feet to a point; thence in an Easterly direction in a direct line to the point of beginning and being a portion of Lot Two (2) in Block Two (2) of Tuckahoe Heights Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, Page 37 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel III: To reach the point of beginning of a tract or parcel of land described herein, commence at the SE corner of Lot Two (2) in Block Two (2) of Tuckahoe Heights Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, Page 37 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and run in a Northwesterly direction to a point in the West line of Lot 2, which is 46.4 feet North of the SW corner thereof and is the point of beginning; thence continue Northwesterly along said line extended to a point on the North line of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 20, Township 11 South, Range 6 East; thence run Westerly along the North line of said forty to the NE corner of Tract 3 of W.C. Sitz Farm, recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 53; thence run Southwesterly along the East line of said Lot 3 to a point where the SW line of Lot 3 in Block 2 of Tuckahoe Heights, if extended Northwesterly, would intersect the said East line; thence run Southeasterly and along an extension of the SW line of Lot 3 to the SW corner of Lot 3; thence run North along the West line of Lots 3 and 2 to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 20, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Being the same property as described in Instrument Number 3373833 and Instrument Number 3374664 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel IV: All that certain parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, bounded and described as follows:

Commence at the NW corner of the SW1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 33, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run S 88 degrees 33’37” E, along the North line thereof, 615.73 feet to a point; thence run S 01 degrees 46’09” E, leaving said North line 93.73 feet to an existing ½” pipe; thence run S 45 degrees 36’42” E, 40.00 feet to an existing ½” pipe and the Point of Beginning of the property described herein; thence continue S 45 degrees 36’42” E, 284.27 feet to an existing iron pipe; thence run N 84 degrees 52’35” E, 476.23 feet to a point; thence run S 04 degrees 55’21” E, 269.48 feet to a point on the South R/W of Monte Vista Drive (50′ R/W); thence run S 84 degrees 46’16” W, 435.72 feet to a point; thence run S 84 degrees 49’21” W, 275.14 feet to a point; thence run N 54 degrees 23’31” W, 79.66 feet to a point; thence run N 09 degrees 14’26” E, 448.93 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 33, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 5.25 acres (more or less).

Being part of the same property as conveyed from Ethel Dodd to H & A, LLC, as described in Deed Instrument No. 3250366, Recorded 07/06/2006 in Etowah County Records.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

The Robinson Law Firm, P.C.

Mortgagee

Charles E. Robinson, Jr.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIM

RICKY A. JAMES appointed Personal Representatives on 07 /23/2018 Estate of JENNIE R. JAMES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIM

HELENE C. KITCHENS appointed Personal Representatives on 08/22/2018 Estate of NICKIE C. CASSIMUS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIM

ROBERT HATTER appointed Personal Representatives on 08/20/2018 Estate of WILLIAM ARTHUR HATTER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIM

PATRICIA COWART & ROBERT A. RYALS appointed Personal Representatives on 09/04/2018 Estate of LEONARD RYALS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 14, 21 & 28, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

MARVIN HOUSTON JR., appointed Personal Representative on 9/10/2018 Estate of MARY ANN THOMAS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

TONYA REAVES appointed Personal Representative on 8/29/2018 Estate of EDWARD O. TAYLOR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIAM L. TARVIN, appointed Personal Representative on 9/05/2018 Estate of EVELYN TARVIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

DOLLIE RAGLAND, appointed Personal Representative on 9/05/2018 Estate of JIMMIE L. RAGLAND, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

DORIS HEARD, appointed Personal Representative on 9/10/2018 Estate of IRENE THOMAS HEARD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MARY JO COX appointed Personal Representative on 8/31/2018 Estate of LEE S. COX, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

KENNETH DWANE BONNER appointed Personal Representative on 8/31/2018 Estate of IMOGENE BRANNAN BONNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

WENDY BELLEW WORTHY appointed Personal Representative on 8/27/2018 Estate of STEVEN GLEN BELLEW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

SHON LONG appointed Personal Representative on 08/21/2018 Estate of LINDA S. CUSHING, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JOHN DOW HILL appointed Personal Representative on 09/13/2018 Estate of MARY JUDITH POTTS HILL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

LOIS STEAPLETON appointed Personal Representative on 09/13/2018 Estate of MARIL MCGLAUGHN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

SANDRA NELSON appointed Personal Representative on 09/17/2018 Estate of ROBERT L. NELSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, DESHUNNOR PORTER, 1408 PIEDMONT CUTOFF, APT. 309, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 10, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3517 GEORGIA AVENUE District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 21 BLK 4 JAMES H PRUETT ADD D-135 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIMOTHY WAYNE & MISTY REE BROWN, 3500 MADISON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 88358 HIGHWAY 9, LINEVILLE, ALABAMA 36266, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 10, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3500 MADISON AVENUE District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 12 BLK 4 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D 135 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERRY L. & VICKI DALE PHILLIPS, c/o AMY YOUNG, 2170 HWY. 49, BROOKLYN, MI 39425, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 10, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3328 MADISON AVENUE District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 15 BLK 5 MRS NINA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C 218-219 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E BK 500 PG 271 1351-192 D-2003-0550

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 28, 2018

_________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM, THOMAS & ROBERT HATTER, P.O. BOX 2384, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-0384, 118 GILLILAND DRIVE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 10, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1207 HOKE STREET District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM INT E ROW OF ALABAMA ST & W ROW OF HOKE ST TH E 97.4 ALONG HOKE ST TO POB TH E 142.65 ALONG ROW TH SW 188.23 TH NW 141.24 TH NE 177.85 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SW1/4 12-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID PERRY WILLIS & LENA BASWELL, 916 LITCHFIELD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, DAVID PERRY WILLIS, 3131 GURLEY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 382 ASSEMBLY OF GOD ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 10, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1109 LITCHFIELD AVENUE District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 20 BLK 44 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-411 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, JEFF BYNUM, P.O. BOX 1, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 10, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1108 HURST STREET District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 5 BLK 12 WARDS ADD PLAT B-53 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, NIMROD RUTLEDGE, c/o WILLIE HOWARD RUTLEDGE, 637 HILLYER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 10, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1104 GLEN IRIS DRIVE District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 6 BLK H HIGHLAND PARK ADD PLAT B-164 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIMBERLY WILLIAMS & GARY WOOD, 244 COOPERS CREEK AVENUE, SPRING LAKE, NC 28390, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 10, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1007 HERMOSA AVENUE District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7 BLK 4 WARD ADD PLAT B-53 33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 28, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NATIONSTAR MORTAGE, LLC, 350 HIGHLAND DRIVE, LEWISVILLE, TEXAS 75067, JAMES & JAMI SHELNUTT, 522 HARALSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 10, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 522 HARALSON AVENUE District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG SW COR LT 7 BLK 1 TURRENTINE PARK PLAT A-84 TH NE 94 ALONG SE ROW HARALSON AVE TH SE 105.92 TH SW 93.95 TH NW 105S TO POB BEING PT LT 7 BLK 1 TURRENTINE PARK PLAT A-84 9-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FNA, NP, LLC, 120 N. LASALLE STREET, SUITE 1220,CHICAGO, IL 60602, TAMMIE MANCIL, 513 HENDERON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 10, 2018 at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 513 HENDERSON STREET District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 2 BLK 21 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Sept 28, 2018

___________

RESOLUTION

R-396-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

205 NEW YORK AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 28 in Block 1 of the Sallie Andrews Silas Rearrangement of Lots 6, 7, 8 and 13 in Block 4 of Hadley Farms Addition as the same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, Page 65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Ronald Edward Jenkins, 324 S. Main Street, Boaz, AL, 205 New York Avenue, Gadsden, Celesta Anjela and Diamond Rhodes, 205 New York Avenue, Gadsden;

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 18, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Sept 28, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

R-397-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1309 VINSON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block Number Six (6) in Goodyear Highlands, according to the map thereof, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 82 and 83, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Clovia R. Johnson, 1309 Vinson Avenue, Gadsden, Frances W. Lowery, 1309 Vinson Avenue.

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 18, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Sept 28, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

R-398-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1010 SLUSSER AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty (20) in Block Number Thirty-three (33) of Gadsden City Residential Subdivision No. One, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, pages 408 and 409, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Ronnie Pollard, P.O. Box 7585, Gadsden; P.O. BOX 4252M Gadsden, subject to a mortgage in favor of Financial Service Company of Alabama.

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 18, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Sept 28, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2018-900243

WILLIAM GRAVES, Plaintiff

vs

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT FOUR (4) IN BLOCK FIVE (5) IN THE JAMES H. PRUETT ADDITION TO GADSDEN PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 135, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

and

LEANN HOLLAND, TONY JOE WHITE; INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOS ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therin, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

The Defendants, LEANN HOLLAND, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by William Graves within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgement of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 17th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Sept 21, 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10166

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Vella Mae Tucker

DECEASED

TO: Kenny Sharpton, address unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Vella Mae Tucker, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 24th day of October, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Vella Mae Tucker, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 10th day of September, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate Court

Sept 21, 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF JOHNNY CLYDE TEMPLETON

CASE NO.: S-10186

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN AND UNDISCLOSED NEXT OF KIN OF JOHNNY CLYDE TEMPLETON

You will take notice that a Petition filed by Samuel Bryan Holbrooks of Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory for the disposition of the remains of Johnny Clude Templeton, who passed from this life and stepped into eternity on the 25th day of September, 2018, is set to be heard on the 2nd day of October, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. alleging that there are no known next of kin to take custody of the remains of the Decedent.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this matter or desire to take custody fo the remains of the Decedent for proper disposition, you must file a written response within two (2) days of the date of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901

Done this 26th day of September, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept. 28, 2018

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING OF PETITION LARRY GENE SIVLEY IN THE ESTATE OF DORIS C. SIVLEY

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10136

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DORIS C. SIVLEY

TO: Tina Sivley Barlow

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters Testamentary in the Estate of Doris C. Sivley, was filed in the Probate Court of Etowah County by Petitioner, Larry Gene Sivley, and that the 8th day of November, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for a hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Attorney for Petitioner:

Scott F. Stewart

750 Forrest Avenue, Suite 213

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 459-4835

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Etowah County Commission for construction of Project No. BID NO. FY 2014-2015-25 in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 14, 2018 and ending on October 5, 2018.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the Sewer and Water Improvements – The Venue At Coosa Landing for the City of Gadsden. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on 9/14/2018 and ending on 10/4/2018. All claims should be filed with CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc. 224 Broad Street #201, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 or call 256-543-9431.

Jeff Bedwell, Owner

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 4, 2018

_________

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Rainbow City for Street Resurfacing 2017 of Project No: 17007 in Rainbow City, Alabama. Engineers: JBW&T, Inc., Gadsden, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 14, 2018 and ending on October 5, 2018. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that James E. Watts and Sons Contractors, Inc., contractor, has completed the Contract for Improvements of Hasting Park Area Drainage Outfall at Vernon Street and Meighan Boulevard for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Department.

James E. Watts and Sons Contractors, Inc.

P.O. Box 305

Gadsden, AL 35902

Sept 21, 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation and improvement of:

Renovations (Interior and Exterior) to the Kiwanis Pavilion

at Noccalula Falls,

Gadsden, Al

Bid request No. 3362

at: 1600 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, AL 35904

for the City of Gadsden, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Patricia E. Sherman, Architect

307 Wall Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

Phone: 256-546-6112

Fax: 256-546-6115

Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor

Business address: 400 West Meighan Blvd. Gadsden, AL 35901

Sept 28, Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: CV-18-900521-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel; Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,660.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Justin Daryan Eastland

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of November, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: CV-18-900522-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel; Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$7,593.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Fernando Lourenco Miliner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of November, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

__________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900271-GCD

HANNAH LEIGH BREWER, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANDREW HANK STABLER, DEFENDANT

Andrew Hank Stabler, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, by seeking relief by October 29, 2018, or thereafter a judgemtn of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2018-900271-GCD. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, 256-543-7610.

Sept 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/26/18.

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN # 1N4AL21E89N472390

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256 613-8499

Sept 21 & 28, 2018

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/26/18.

1996 ACUA INTEGRA; VIN # JH4DC446XTS016504

2000 CHEVROLET BLAZER; VIN # 1GNCS13W6Y2133446

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Sept 21 & 28, 2018

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 10/26/18.

2007 CHEVROLET TAHOE; VIN # 1GNFC13087J330435

William Davison

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 390-4314

Sept 21 & 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/02/18.

2016 KIA FORTE; VIN # KNAFK4A66G5572733

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256 613-8499

Sept 28 & Oct 5, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/02/18.

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA; VIN # 1NXBU40E79Z142623

Luis Canizales

2805 East Meighan Blvd

Gadsden, AL 35903

(256) 399-3345

Sept 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULATION.

Required by 39 USC 3685

(1) Publication Title: The Messenger Newspaper

(2) Publication Number: 011757

(3) Filing Date: September 24, 2018

(4) Issue Frequency: Weekly

(5) Number of issues Published Annually: 52

(6) Annual Subscription Price: Local $20.00; other $25.00

(7) Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication: Post Office Box 858, Gadsden, AL 35902.

(8) Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business office of Publication: 1957 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901

(9) Full Names and Complete Mailing Address of Publisher, Editor and Managing Editor: Publisher – Chris McCarthy, Post Office Box 858, Gadsden, AL 35902; Editor – Chris McCarthy, Post Office Box 858, Gadsden, AL 35902

(10) Owner: The New Messenger, LLC

(11) Known Bondholders, Mortgagees and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent or More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities: Jon Craig Ford, P. O. Box 858, Gadsden, AL 35902.

(12) Tax Status: Has Not Changed During Preceding 12 Months.

(13) Publication Title: The Messenger Newspaper

(14) Issue Date for Circulation Data Below: September 29, 2017

(15) Extent and Nature of Circulation: General

Average No. Copies each Issue During Preceding 12 Months/No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date

Total Number of Copies (net press run) 6081/6160 b. Paid and/or Requested Circulation: (1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscription Stated on PS Form 3541 126/126 (2) Mailed In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 1068/1068 (3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, Counter Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS® 4406/4497 (4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through The USPS 271/271 c. Total Paid Distribution 5871/5962 d. Free or Nominal rate Distribution (1) Free or Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 0/0 (2) Free or Nominal Rate In-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 0/0 (3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS 130/130 (4) Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail 0/0 e. Total Free or Nominal rate Distribution 130/130 f. Total Distribution 6001/6092 g. Copies not Distributed 80/68 h. Total 6081/6160 i. Percent Paid 97.8/97.8. Not applicable 17. Publication of Statement of Ownership Printed in the September 28, 2018 publication.

Signed on September 24, 2017, Chris McCarthy, Publisher