Longhorn Steakhouse set to open October 2

By Sarrah Peters/News Editor

Gadsden natives may have noticed the soon-to-open restaurant being built at 943 Rainbow Drive, right in front of the Gadsden Mall. In fact, the construction has caused the main mall entrance to be closed. Locals anticipating the new Longhorn Steakhouse won’t have to wait much longer.

Longhorn recently announced that it will open on Tuesday, October 2 at 3 p.m. Before the opening, the restaurant will host a “lasso cutting” with The Chamber of Gadsden/Etowah County at 2 p.m. The restaurant will be open for normal business hours the following day, October 3. Longhorn is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The 5,876-square-foot restaurant, decorated in an American West style, seats 200. Patrons can enjoy Longhorn Steakhouse’s signature food, steak – of course. The restaurant offers eight different cuts of steak that can be cooked with six signature seasoning blends. Longhorn also offers grilled chicken, Atlantic Salmon and Baby-back ribs. Sides include “Steakhouse” mac and cheese and freshly baked honey-wheat bread.

The restaurant is expected to improve the local economy and has added more than 60 new local jobs.

Longhorn has committed to hosting pre-training events that benefit local nonprofits.The restaurant also has a Longhorn Steakhouse Harvest program that donates unused food to local food banks.

For more information, visit LonghornSteakhouse.com.