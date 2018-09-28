People of Etowah - Madison Cannon

Name: Madison Cannon

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born in Gadsden and raised in Attalla.”

What is your occupation?

“I am an insurance agent at Hodges-Ford Insurance.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I have a rather small family with my mom and dad and younger brother and sister.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“An average day for me consists of working 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hodges-Ford Insurance and working on Craig Ford’s campaign trail.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I attended Etowah High School and after graduating attended Snead State Community College where I received my associates degree.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Anything outdoors, but my favorite pastime is playing a few holes of golf.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My dad. He taught me the value of hard work and how to have a work ethic but also how to treat others, no matter who, with respect.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Respecting others and hard work.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I attend the Church at Wills Creek and serve in the church community.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I love Etowah County. It gives an essence of home no matter where you are in it. I’d love to see this community grow.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I’d like to see growth.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Stubborn and compassionate.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Effort and courage are not enough without purpose and direction.” – John F. Kennedy

What is on your bucket list?

“I’d like to go to Jerusalem. That’s No. 1.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I can juggle. So if this insurance thing doesn’t work out, the circus is always an option.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Be outgoing. Who cares what anyone else thinks?”

If you would like to nominate someone for the People of Etowah column, email speters@gadsdenmessenger.com or call 256-547-1049.