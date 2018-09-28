Southern Cooking - Salmon Patties and Hoyt’s Biscuits

By Andy Bedwell

I hope all of you are familiar with Hoyt Tidwell and his videos from his southern kitchen in Tennessee. Would you believe he and I talk on the phone about his recipes and his wonderful cookbook? Of course, we mention a few of my recipes. We southern cooks have to stick together, and we have exchanged cookbooks with each other a couple of months ago.

There are three things that I love about Hoyt: he always washes his hands before he begins his recipe, he uses an iron skillet for most of his dishes and his wife Suzy reads a Bible verse before ending their video. If you haven’t met Hoyt, please go to his website at www.hoytskitchen.com or Facebook or YouTube by searching Hoyt Tidwell’s Southern Cooking and look at his wonderful recipes.

Salmon Patties

1 can pink salmon, drained

1 egg

3/4 to 1 cup bread crumbs or cornmeal,

oats or crackers

1 small onion, chopped

splash of lemon juice

parmesan cheese

dash salt

dash pepper

lard or shortening

for frying

Pour salmon onto a plate. Remove bones and skin from salmon. Put salmon into a bowl and add egg, bread crumbs, onion, lemon juice, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Mix well. Shape salmon mixture into patties and set aside. Heat enough lard or shortening in a cast iron skillet to have a fourth of an inch depth. Place patties into hot grease. Over medium high heat, brown patties on both sides until golden brown. Take out of skillet and put on paper towel to soak up grease. Repeat until all are cooked.

Hoyt’s Biscuits

Bacon grease

2 cups Weisenberger

self-rising flour

3 tablespoons Crisco

shortening

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup whole milk

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Pour in enough bacon grease to cover bottom of biscuit pa and set aside. With fingers, knead flour and Crisco together until mixture forms BB pellet-size crumbs. Pour buttermilk and whole milk into dry mixture. Mix well. If dough is still too moist, add a little more flour and work it altogether. Set aside. Sprinkle flour onto pastry sheet. Place biscuit dough on sheet. Pat out to 5/8-inch thickness. Cut biscuits and put them into prepared pan. Bake on top rack of oven for 14 minutes.

Andy’s Note: Hoyt is famous for his biscuits and makes them at different club meetings and functions near his home. Both of these recipes are videos on his website and You Tube. His cookbook can be ordered from his site. He plans to video a new recipe every Friday.

“You keep watching, and I’ll keep cooking. God Bless! Hoyt Tidwell”

Roll Tide and War Eagle!

Happy Cooking!

Andy Bedwell

