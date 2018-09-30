Geraldine edges Sardis in Lions’ homecoming

By Huck Treadwell/Sand Mountain Reporter

A fourth quarter rally by Sardis High fell just a little short and Geraldine was able to escape with a 20-19 win last Friday (Sept. 28) in Sardis City.

Geraldine got an early lead when the Bulldogs put together a seven-play drive on the strength of a 34-yard run by Andrew Hall on third-and-25. The run set the Bulldogs up on the 6-yard line, and Hall punched the ball into the end zone two plays later on a 3-yard run.

The point after by Jose Garcia was good, and the Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead with 3:08 left in the first quarter.

The teams traded possessions until the second quarter. Geraldine put together a quick drive when D.J. Graham connected with Chase Kermondy on a 14-yard pass and Kyle Thackerson on 33-yard pass to the Sardis 1. Austin King carried the ball in from there, and Garcia’s PAT put Geraldine up 14-0 with 4:46 left in the half.

Geraldine (5-1, 3-0) took advantage of a Sardis turnover to start the third quarter. The Bulldogs started on the Sardis 37-yard line. King picked up 5-yards on first down and Hall broke a 31-yard run up the middle to set up first-goal at the Sardis 1-yard line. Hall carried the ball in on the next play. The Bulldogs attempted a two-point conversion that failed, and with 10:50 left in the game, Geraldine stretched its lead to 20-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Luke Morris fielded the ball at the Sardis 4 and broke through the middle of the Geraldine defense and raced down the home sideline for a 96-yard kickoff return. The Lions attempted a two-point conversion, but it failed. With 10:33 left in the game, the Lions cut Geraldine’s lead to 20-6.

Early in the fourth quarter, Sardis put together a 10-play, 69-yard drive to cut into the Bulldog lead. Jay Owens carried the ball in from the Bulldog 7-yard line on a quarterback keeper, and Trey Salers added the PAT to make the score 20-13 with 5:39 left in the game.

The Lions forced Geraldine to punt on its next possession and started a drive from the Sardis 37. Owens completed four passes on the drive, and Mason Golden had receptions of 12 and 10 yards, Jacob Hopper had a nine-yard reception and Brandon Noblitt scored on a 28-yard pass with 1:46 left in the game. The PAT failed, and the Lions trailed 20-19.

The following onside kick went out of bounds, and Geraldine gained a first down and took a knee to run out the clock.

Sardis (2-3, 1-2) continues region play this Friday (Oct. 5) with a visit to Alexandria.