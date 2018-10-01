Conquerors edge VCA in non-region action

The Coosa Christian defense pitched a shutout over the final 41 minutes as the Conquerors defeated Victory Christian, 10-7, last Friday (Sept. 28) in Pell City.

After falling behind 7-0 midway through the first quarter, Coosa (3-2, 1-1) drew within four points on Seung-min Cho’s 22-yard field goal with a minute left in the opening period.

The Conquerors took the lead for good with Caiden Lipscomb’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Evan Delp at the halftime buzzer.

Lipscomb completed 18 of 38 passes for 190 yards. Clay Waites caught six passes for 74 yards, while Caleb Cates had six receptions for 43 yards.

Dartavious Britton rushed 19 times for 108 yards.

Cates finished with 10 tackles, followed by Karter Roberts with nine, Caiden Lipscomb, Chase Burger and Matthew Wright with six each and Trevor Horne with five. Waites, Carston Lipscomb and Reece Myrick each had a fumble recovery.

Coosa resumes its Class 1A, Region 6 schedule this Friday (Oct. 5) with a visit to Falkville.