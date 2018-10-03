Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Oct. 3 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 6-0 316

2. Hewitt-Trussville 5-1 246

3. Thompson 4-1 202

4. Auburn 6-0 185

5. Hoover 3-2 167

6. McGill-Toolen 4-1 134

7. Mountain Brook 5-0 116

8. Austin 4-1 70

9. Vestavia Hills 4-1 51

10. Theodore 4-1 18

Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (4-2) 10, James Clemens (3-2) 9, Fairhope (4-2) 6, Bob Jones (4-2) 4, Sparkman (4-1) 4, Spain Park (1-4) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Wetumpka 6-0 312

2. Pinson Valley 4-1 249

3. Spanish Fort 4-1 193

4. Saraland 6-0 189

5. Clay-Chalkville 4-1 154

6. Hartselle 5-0 137

7. Oxford 4-1 131

8. Homewood 4-1 76

9. Jackson-Olin 6-0 60

10. St. Paul’s 4-1 28

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (6-0) 4, McAdory (6-0) 2, Muscle Shoals (4-2) 2, Hueytown (4-1) 1, Opelika (1-4) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Vigor 5-0 290

2. Etowah 6-0 258

3. Briarwood Chr. 4-1 224

4. Demopolis 4-1 174

5. Madison Aca. 4-1 149

6. Carroll-Ozark 3-1 113

7. Greenville 4-1 110

8. Mortimer Jordan 5-1 78

9 (tie). Ramsay 5-1 35

9 (tie). Sylacauga 5-1 35

Others receiving votes: Russellville (5-0) 24, Tallassee (3-2) 18, Citronelle (4-1) 10, Boaz (5-1) 8, Jackson (3-2) 7, Madison County (2-4) 2, Alexandria (3-2) 1, Brewer (4-1) 1, Faith-Mobile (3-2) 1, Jasper (4-1) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 5-0 315

2. Hokes Bluff 5-0 247

3. Jacksonville 6-0 193

4. Fayette County 5-1 188

5. Brooks 5-1 131

6. American Chr. 5-0 128

7. North Jackson 5-0 110

8. Hillcrest-Evergreen 4-2 91

9 (tie). Catholic-Mont. 4-2 40

9 (tie). Good Hope 5-0 40

Others receiving votes: Headland (5-0) 32, Andalusia (3-3) 9, Lincoln (4-1) 4, Williamson (4-1) 4, Deshler (4-2) 3, St. John Paul II (4-1) 2, Oneonta (4-1) 1, Randolph (4-1) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Saks 5-0 315

2. Mobile Chr. 3-1 214

3. Piedmont 4-1 196

4. Randolph County 4-1 181

5. Winfield 6-0 163

6. T.R. Miller 5-0 148

7. Fultondale 4-1 105

8. Thomasville 4-1 84

9. Providence Chr. 6-0 41

10. Gordo 3-2 38

Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (6-0) 28, Flomaton (5-0) 8, Midfield (4-0) 6, Geraldine (5-1) 4, Weaver (4-1) 4, Beulah (5-0) 2, Pike County (4-1) 1, St. James (4-1) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 5-0 321

2. Luverne 5-0 238

3. Ohatchee 5-0 216

4. Thorsby 6-0 188

5. Cedar Bluff 5-0 140

6. Reeltown 5-1 130

7. Addison 5-1 95

8 (tied). Cottage Hill 5-0 52

8 (tied). Leroy 3-2 52

10. Aliceville 4-1 27

Others receiving votes: Abbeville (4-1) 25, Ranburne (4-1) 16, Ariton (4-2) 14, Collinsville (4-1) 10, LaFayette (2-3) 6, Highland Home (4-1) 5, Colbert County (4-2) 2, New Brockton (3-3) 2.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Lanett 5-1 314

2. Linden 5-0 244

3. Maplesville 4-1 207

4. St. Luke’s 4-1 163

5. South Lamar 5-0 152

6. Elba 4-0 137

7. Georgiana 5-1 99

8. Marengo 5-1 99

9. Falkville 6-0 53

10. Pickens County 3-2 16

Others receiving votes: Sweet Water (2-3) 12, Mars Hill Bible (4-1) 11, Brantley (3-2) 10, Wadley (4-1) 8, Isabella (3-2) 6, Spring Garden (4-1) 3, Holy Spirit (5-1) 2, Waterloo (5-1) 2, Marion Co. (5-1) 1.