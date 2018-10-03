Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Oct. 3 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Central-Phenix City 6-0 316
2. Hewitt-Trussville 5-1 246
3. Thompson 4-1 202
4. Auburn 6-0 185
5. Hoover 3-2 167
6. McGill-Toolen 4-1 134
7. Mountain Brook 5-0 116
8. Austin 4-1 70
9. Vestavia Hills 4-1 51
10. Theodore 4-1 18
Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (4-2) 10, James Clemens (3-2) 9, Fairhope (4-2) 6, Bob Jones (4-2) 4, Sparkman (4-1) 4, Spain Park (1-4) 1.
Class 6A
1. Wetumpka 6-0 312
2. Pinson Valley 4-1 249
3. Spanish Fort 4-1 193
4. Saraland 6-0 189
5. Clay-Chalkville 4-1 154
6. Hartselle 5-0 137
7. Oxford 4-1 131
8. Homewood 4-1 76
9. Jackson-Olin 6-0 60
10. St. Paul’s 4-1 28
Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (6-0) 4, McAdory (6-0) 2, Muscle Shoals (4-2) 2, Hueytown (4-1) 1, Opelika (1-4) 1.
Class 5A
1. Vigor 5-0 290
2. Etowah 6-0 258
3. Briarwood Chr. 4-1 224
4. Demopolis 4-1 174
5. Madison Aca. 4-1 149
6. Carroll-Ozark 3-1 113
7. Greenville 4-1 110
8. Mortimer Jordan 5-1 78
9 (tie). Ramsay 5-1 35
9 (tie). Sylacauga 5-1 35
Others receiving votes: Russellville (5-0) 24, Tallassee (3-2) 18, Citronelle (4-1) 10, Boaz (5-1) 8, Jackson (3-2) 7, Madison County (2-4) 2, Alexandria (3-2) 1, Brewer (4-1) 1, Faith-Mobile (3-2) 1, Jasper (4-1) 1.
Class 4A
1. UMS-Wright 5-0 315
2. Hokes Bluff 5-0 247
3. Jacksonville 6-0 193
4. Fayette County 5-1 188
5. Brooks 5-1 131
6. American Chr. 5-0 128
7. North Jackson 5-0 110
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen 4-2 91
9 (tie). Catholic-Mont. 4-2 40
9 (tie). Good Hope 5-0 40
Others receiving votes: Headland (5-0) 32, Andalusia (3-3) 9, Lincoln (4-1) 4, Williamson (4-1) 4, Deshler (4-2) 3, St. John Paul II (4-1) 2, Oneonta (4-1) 1, Randolph (4-1) 1.
Class 3A
1. Saks 5-0 315
2. Mobile Chr. 3-1 214
3. Piedmont 4-1 196
4. Randolph County 4-1 181
5. Winfield 6-0 163
6. T.R. Miller 5-0 148
7. Fultondale 4-1 105
8. Thomasville 4-1 84
9. Providence Chr. 6-0 41
10. Gordo 3-2 38
Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (6-0) 28, Flomaton (5-0) 8, Midfield (4-0) 6, Geraldine (5-1) 4, Weaver (4-1) 4, Beulah (5-0) 2, Pike County (4-1) 1, St. James (4-1) 1.
Class 2A
1. Fyffe 5-0 321
2. Luverne 5-0 238
3. Ohatchee 5-0 216
4. Thorsby 6-0 188
5. Cedar Bluff 5-0 140
6. Reeltown 5-1 130
7. Addison 5-1 95
8 (tied). Cottage Hill 5-0 52
8 (tied). Leroy 3-2 52
10. Aliceville 4-1 27
Others receiving votes: Abbeville (4-1) 25, Ranburne (4-1) 16, Ariton (4-2) 14, Collinsville (4-1) 10, LaFayette (2-3) 6, Highland Home (4-1) 5, Colbert County (4-2) 2, New Brockton (3-3) 2.
Class 1A
1. Lanett 5-1 314
2. Linden 5-0 244
3. Maplesville 4-1 207
4. St. Luke’s 4-1 163
5. South Lamar 5-0 152
6. Elba 4-0 137
7. Georgiana 5-1 99
8. Marengo 5-1 99
9. Falkville 6-0 53
10. Pickens County 3-2 16
Others receiving votes: Sweet Water (2-3) 12, Mars Hill Bible (4-1) 11, Brantley (3-2) 10, Wadley (4-1) 8, Isabella (3-2) 6, Spring Garden (4-1) 3, Holy Spirit (5-1) 2, Waterloo (5-1) 2, Marion Co. (5-1) 1.
Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Oct. 3 ASWA football poll
Class 7A