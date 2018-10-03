Local players featured in Week 5 Prep Spotlight

Photo by Gary Wells

Three area football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 5 of the 2018 season.

Playing in the first half and one series on the second half, Hokes Bluff junior halfback Darrian Meads rushed 14 times for 167 yards and touchdown runs of 47, 38, 1 and 6 yards in the Eagles’ 47-7 win over Glencoe.

Coosa Christian senior quarterback Caiden Lipscomb (pictured above) completed 18-of-31 passes for 187 yards, including a game-winning 25-yard touchdown pass to Evan Delp, as the Conquerors beat Victory Christian, 10-7.

Etowah junior quarterback/defensive back DeRickey Wright Intercepted two passes, returning one 37 yards for a touchdown, and rushed for a 5-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to lead the Blue Devils to a 21-14 win over Fort Payne.