Legals for the week of 10/5 - 10/11

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth L. Maltbie , Jr. Husband And Sheryl D. Maltbie Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for PHH Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated December 21, 2009; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3325497 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3468303 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of November, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Four (4), in Block Five (5), of Grand Park Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 134 thru 137, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 3464 Greenview Avenue, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Kenneth L. Maltbie , Jr. and Sheryl D. Maltbie or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 920218

www.foreclosurehotline.net

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 15, 2003, executed by Thomas C. Kilbride, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Gadsden Mortgage Services, Inc., which mortgage was recorded on January 24, 2003, in Document Number M-2003-0357, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 31, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land described as commencing at the SE corner of Lot Five (5) of the J. T. Bates Addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 39, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence running South 88 degrees 35 minutes West and along the North line of Third Street a distance of 117.58 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue along said North line of Third Street a distance of 117.58 feet to a point on the West line of the strip marked “Reserved” on the map of the J. T. Bates Addition; thence continue in a Northerly direction and along the line of said “Reserved” strip for a distance of 207.9 feet to a point; thence continue North 88 degrees 35 minutes East for a distance of 124.58 feet to a point in the North line of Lot Five (5) of said J. T. Bates Addition; thence continue in a Southerly direction for a distance of 208.29 feet to the point of beginning and embracing the South 207.9 feet of a strip marked “Reserved” and a West portion of Lot Five (5) of said J. T. Bates Addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 39, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Sept 21, 28, 2018, October 5, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carnell Lamar Williams to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for U.S. Bank, N.A., dated June 24, 2005 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument No.: M-2005-2681. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama on October 15, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 37 OF ROSELAND PLANTATION, 1ST ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “K,” PAGE 11, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 310 Roseland Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

**This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** U.S. Bank National Association, Mortgagee or Transferee

Sady D. Mauldin, A|LAW

One Independence Plaza, Suite 416

Birmingham, AL 35209

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

18-022878 A-4671007

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brent Skaggs and Brandi Skaggs, husband and wife as joint tenants with right of survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for SouthPoint Bank, on April 28, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, 3433370; and subsequently transferred to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; Freedom Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 3, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as commencing at a point in the Southerly line of Oak Circle, which point is 20.4 feet Easterly measured along the Southerly line of said Oak Circle from the Northwest corner of Lot 17, in Block 3, in Oak Hill Division of the Country Club District Rearrangement, and from thence, continue in an Easterly direction along the Southerly line of Oak Circle a distance of 84.2 feet to a point of tangent; thence Easterly along the Southerly line of Oak Circle a distance of 60 feet to a point of curve; thence along a curve to the right having a radius of 30 feet and a central angle of 119 deg. 10 min. to a point of tangent; thence in a Southwesterly direction along the Southeast line of said Lot 17, which is also, the Northwest line of Country Club Drive a distance of 167.6 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 89 deg. 46 min. to the right and in a Northwesterly direction a distance of 184.5 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 deg. 19 min. to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 139.6 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number Seventeen (17) in Block Number Three (3) in Oak Hill Division of the County Club District Rearrangement and Addition and Rearrangement of Block Number 12, Rainbow Park, according to the map of said Rearrangement recorded in Plat Book F, Pages 99 and 101, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 14, 2009 by Jrene Lanning, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Homestar Financial Corp., and recorded in Instrument # at 3320049 on September 15, 2009, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3410129 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on October 29, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Commencing at the SW corner of Fractional Section 27, Township 11 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian and West of Indian Boundary in Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 0° 43′ East a distance of 583.42 feet to the NW right of way of Alabama Highway #77; thence North 62° 11′ East a distance of 16.74 feet along said right of way to an existing right of way marker; thence along said highway and along the arc of a curve to the right having a radius of 3007 .65 feet a distance of 355.74 feet to the point of beginning, said point being the SE corner of a tract described by deed recorded as Doc.# D-1997-0676 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence continue along said highway and along said curve a distance of 250.00 feet, more or less, to the West line of a county road; thence North and along said West line a distance of 316.46 feet, more or less, to the SE corner of a tract of land described by deed recorded in Book 1912, Page 3 in said Probate Office; thence West and along the South line of said 1912-3 tract to the East line of said D-1997-0676 tract; thence South and along said East line of said D-1997-0676 tract to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of the SW Fractional Quarter of Section 27, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 57 Norton Homestead Rd, Attalla, AL 35954.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016301

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms and payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage dated May 1, 2018 (“Mortgage”), granted by Brenda Satterfield Baker, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor, to The Robinson Law Firm, P.C. as Mortgagee (“Original Mortgagee”), and recorded in Instrument Number 3450152, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama (the “Records”). Mortgage was assigned by Original Mortgagee to Metro Bank (“Mortgagee #2″) pursuant to an Assignment of Mortgage as shown in Instrument Number 3466469 of the Records, and by Mortgagee #2 to The Robinson Law Firm, P.C. (“Mortgagee #3″) pursuant to an Assignment of Mortgage as shown in Instrument Number 3473793, and said default continuing, the Mortgagee #3, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by the said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage, and Mortgagee #3, under the power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 18th day of October, 2018, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel I: Lot Three (3) in Block Two (2) of Tuckahoe Heights Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, Page 37 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel II: A tract of land described as beginning at the SE corner of Lot Two (2) in Block Two (2) of Tuckahoe Heights Subdivision, thence in a Southwesterly direction and along the South line of said Lot 2 to the SW corner thereof; thence in a Northwesterly direction and along the West line of said Lot 2 a distance of 46.4 feet to a point; thence in an Easterly direction in a direct line to the point of beginning and being a portion of Lot Two (2) in Block Two (2) of Tuckahoe Heights Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, Page 37 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel III: To reach the point of beginning of a tract or parcel of land described herein, commence at the SE corner of Lot Two (2) in Block Two (2) of Tuckahoe Heights Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, Page 37 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and run in a Northwesterly direction to a point in the West line of Lot 2, which is 46.4 feet North of the SW corner thereof and is the point of beginning; thence continue Northwesterly along said line extended to a point on the North line of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 20, Township 11 South, Range 6 East; thence run Westerly along the North line of said forty to the NE corner of Tract 3 of W.C. Sitz Farm, recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 53; thence run Southwesterly along the East line of said Lot 3 to a point where the SW line of Lot 3 in Block 2 of Tuckahoe Heights, if extended Northwesterly, would intersect the said East line; thence run Southeasterly and along an extension of the SW line of Lot 3 to the SW corner of Lot 3; thence run North along the West line of Lots 3 and 2 to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 20, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Being the same property as described in Instrument Number 3373833 and Instrument Number 3374664 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel IV: All that certain parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, bounded and described as follows:

Commence at the NW corner of the SW1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 33, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run S 88 degrees 33’37” E, along the North line thereof, 615.73 feet to a point; thence run S 01 degrees 46’09” E, leaving said North line 93.73 feet to an existing ½” pipe; thence run S 45 degrees 36’42” E, 40.00 feet to an existing ½” pipe and the Point of Beginning of the property described herein; thence continue S 45 degrees 36’42” E, 284.27 feet to an existing iron pipe; thence run N 84 degrees 52’35” E, 476.23 feet to a point; thence run S 04 degrees 55’21” E, 269.48 feet to a point on the South R/W of Monte Vista Drive (50′ R/W); thence run S 84 degrees 46’16” W, 435.72 feet to a point; thence run S 84 degrees 49’21” W, 275.14 feet to a point; thence run N 54 degrees 23’31” W, 79.66 feet to a point; thence run N 09 degrees 14’26” E, 448.93 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said property being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 33, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 5.25 acres (more or less).

Being part of the same property as conveyed from Ethel Dodd to H & A, LLC, as described in Deed Instrument No. 3250366, Recorded 07/06/2006 in Etowah County Records.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

The Robinson Law Firm, P.C.

Mortgagee

Charles E. Robinson, Jr.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated February 27, 2004, executed by Matthew Steven Parker and Kari Parker, husband and wife, to The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture, which mortgage was recorded on March 1, 2004, in Doc.# M-2004-0826, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 31, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Eight (8) of Pilgrim Point, Unit Two (2), as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 72, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture

Mortgagee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by BRENDA JOYCE OLIVER to JERRY RAY HILL and DELLA ANN HILL dated August 1, 2013 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3389544; the undersigned mortgage owner, JERRY RAY HILL and DELLA ANN HILL, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 7th day of November, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 7 and a tract of land described as beginning where the Southwest line of Lot Number 6 intersects the Westerly or Northwesterly line of Crestview Drive, and from thence run in a Northwesterly direction along the Southwesterly line of said Lot Number 6 a distance of 140 feet to the Southwest corner of said lot; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Northwesterly line of said Lot Number 6 a distance of 50 feet; thence in a Southeasterly direction, parallel with the Southwesterly line of said lot a distance of 140 feet to a point in the Westerly or Northwesterly line of Crestview Drive; thence in a Southwesterly direction along the Northwesterly line of Crestview Drive, a distance of 50 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing the Southwesterly 50 feet of said Lot Number 6, all in Block Number 1, in Crestview Land Company’s Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 144-145, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

JERRY RAY HILL & DELLA ANN HILL

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth E. Keener, a single man, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 19th day of January, 2006, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #M-2006-0307, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 29th day of October, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or tract of land is described as beginning at a point on the East R/W of Newton Street, which is South 50 feet, measured along said East R/W from the Northwest corner of Lot No. 17; thence from said point of beginning run Easterly, parallel with the North line of Lot No. 17 a distance of 156.5 feet to the East line of Lot No. 17; thence deflect right and run South along the said East line 49.13 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot No. 17; thence deflect right and run West along the South line of Lot No. 17, 56.5 feet to a point on the East line of Lot No. 21; thence deflect left and run parallel with the East line of Newton Street, 25.7 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot No. 21; thence deflect right and run West with the South line of Lot No. 21, 100.3 feet to the East line of Newton Street; thence deflect right and run with said East line of Newton Street, 67.13 feet to the point of beginning, containing the South portion of Lot No. 17 in Block 4 of Map or Rearrangement of Parts of Blocks 4 and 5 Turrentine Park Addition to Gadsden, etc., as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 135, and Lot No. 21 in Block 4 of Map or Turrentine Park, recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 18, 2002, executed by Sharron L. Bonds, unmarried and Jackie N. Worley, unmarried, to SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, which mortgage was recorded on January 30, 2002, in Document Number M-2002-0470 and modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded on October 2, 2009 in Instrument Number 3320881, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Principal Residential Mortgage, Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 7, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel I: A part of the property recorded in Deed Book 1375, Page 351, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as starting at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, and proceed Westerly North 89 degrees 32 minutes 35 seconds West along the North line of said forty a distance of 315.85 feet to a point on the said line, which is the beginning of the herein described property; thence continue along said line in said direction a distance of 257 feet; thence deflect left to a bearing of South 12 degrees 15 minutes 25 seconds West and run a distance of 129 feet; thence South 30 degrees 34 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 127 feet; thence South 54 degrees 13 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 124 feet; thence North 20 degrees 57 minutes 55 seconds East a distance of 336 feet to the point of beginning, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Together with: a non exclusive easement only for right of way purposes to serve and provide access to the property described above from Turkeytown Station public road, described as follows:

Begin at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, and proceed Westerly North 89 degrees 32 minutes 35 seconds West along the North line of said forty a distance of 315.85 feet to a point on the said line, which is the Northeasterly corner of said Knowles property; thence along the Easterly line of Knowles property South 20 degrees 57 minutes 55 seconds West a distance of 141 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the herein described right of way; thence 15 feet each side of a line described as follows: South 69 degrees 02 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 352.52 feet; thence on a curve to the right having a radius of 30 feet and a central angle of 114 degrees 00 minutes a distance of 59.69 feet to a point of tangency; thence South 44 degrees 57 minutes 55 seconds West a distance of 398.0 feet to the public right of way of Turkeytown Station public road. Lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel II: A non exclusive easement only for right of way purposes to serve and provide access to the property described above, from Turkeytown Station public road, described as follows:

Begin at the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 9, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, and proceed North 89 degrees 32 minutes 35 seconds West along the North Line of said forty a distance of 315.85 feet to a point on said line, which is the Northeasterly corner of said Knowles property thence along the Easterly line of Knowles property South 20 degrees 57 minutes 55 seconds West a distance of 141 feet to a point, which is the beginning of the herein described right of way; thence 15 feet each side of line described as follows 69 degrees 02 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 352.52 feet; thence South 44 degrees central angle of 114 degrees 00 minutes a distance of 59.69 feet to a point of tangency; thence South 44 degrees 57 minutes 55 seconds West a distance of 398.0 feet to the public right of way of Turkeytown Station public road, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

CitiMortgage, Inc. successor by merger with Principal Residential Mortgage, Inc.

Transferee

The sale provided hereinabove was postponed on the 7th day of August, 2018, by public announcement being made in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 31st day of October, 2018, by public announcement being made in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 5, 2018

__________

FILE CLAIMS

MARVIN HOUSTON JR., appointed Personal Representative on 9/10/2018 Estate of MARY ANN THOMAS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

TONYA REAVES appointed Personal Representative on 8/29/2018 Estate of EDWARD O. TAYLOR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIAM L. TARVIN, appointed Personal Representative on 9/05/2018 Estate of EVELYN TARVIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

DOLLIE RAGLAND, appointed Personal Representative NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ELDER ROY & BRO ROY COATS, 3023 COATS BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 16, 2018 at 12:00 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 202 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 16 BLK O OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Oct 5, 2018

on 9/05/2018 Estate of JIMMIE L. RAGLAND, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

DORIS HEARD, appointed Personal Representative on 9/10/2018 Estate of IRENE THOMAS HEARD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MARY JO COX appointed Personal Representative on 8/31/2018 Estate of LEE S. COX, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

KENNETH DWANE BONNER appointed Personal Representative on 8/31/2018 Estate of IMOGENE BRANNAN BONNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

WENDY BELLEW WORTHY appointed Personal Representative on 8/27/2018 Estate of STEVEN GLEN BELLEW, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

SHON LONG appointed Personal Representative on 08/21/2018 Estate of LINDA S. CUSHING, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JOHN DOW HILL appointed Personal Representative on 09/13/2018 Estate of MARY JUDITH POTTS HILL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

___________

FILE CLAIMS

LOIS STEAPLETON appointed Personal Representative on 09/13/2018 Estate of MARIL MCGLAUGHN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

____________

FILE CLAIMS

SANDRA NELSON appointed Personal Representative on 09/17/2018 Estate of ROBERT L. NELSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Sept 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIMS

MYRON K. ALLENSTEIN appointed Personal Representative on 9/24/2018 Estate of TYLER STEWART, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIMS

RAYMOND ERICK CHRISTIAN appointed Personal Representative on 9/25/2018 Estate of R.E. CHRISTIAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT GAMBLE, 816 CREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 16, 2018 at 12 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1625 KYLE AVENUE District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 6 & E 1/2 LOT 8 BLK 2 J M PATRICK PLAT A-11 32-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Oct 5, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARGARET LEE, c/o LUEDELLA COVINGTON, 1502 LULA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 16, 2018 at 12 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1420 MEADOWBROOK AVE. District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 5 THRU 8 BLK B GREEN PASTURES UNIT 1 GADSDEN C-261 13-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Oct 5, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTAGE ASSOCIATION, 13455 NOEL ROAD, SUITE 660, DALLAS, TEXAS 75240, MARK INCOLN BARBER, 704 RICHARDSON SD RD, PARRISH, ALABAMA 35580, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 16, 2018 at 12 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1133 LITCHFIELD AVENUE District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 32 BLK 44 GARDEN CITY SUB #2 PLAT C-411 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Oct 5, 2018

_____________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, KENNETH FOX, 525 LINE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 16, 2018 at 12 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 525 LINE STREET District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

W1/2 LT 14 H HERZBERG PROP A-89 GADSDEN SEC 32 TWP 11S R 6E RED 1-8-98 KK-144 D-98-3679

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Oct 5, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, LLOYD WAGNON ‘LIFE EST’, 323 HARALSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, NOVAD MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, 260 PEACHTREE STREET NW, SUITE 2200, OFFICE 2105, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30303, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 16, 2018 at 12:00P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 323 HARALSON AVENUE District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG INT N ROW PEACHTREE ST & W ROW HARALSON ST TH NE 90S ALONG ROW TH W 135S TH S 90S TO N ROW PEACHTREE ST TH E 120S

ALONG ROW TO POB BEING PT LTS 16-17 BLK 5 M K FOSTER HEIRS ADD PLAT A-314 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Oct 5, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TRACY GATTIS, 404 MILLER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 16, 2018 at 12 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 404 MILLER STREET District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOTS 9-10-11-12 BLK 10 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Oct 5, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, ARLANDO JENNINGS, 700 HOLLY STREET, APT. A-1, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, JOSEPH BUTLER, 1714 MURPHY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 16, 2018 at 12 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 452 KEELING ALLEY District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7 TOLSON PROP PLAT B-82 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Oct 5, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLARENCE & ELLA BRADFORD, 425 HARRIS DRIVE, CONYERS, GEORGIA 30012, KENNETH & KIMBERLY WOODS, 1315 RIVER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 16, 2018 at 12 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 540 LINE STREET District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 BLK 21 INTERURBAN LAND CO ADD NO OF SOUTHERN RR PLAT B 248 & 249 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Oct 5, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GARY MAXWELL HENRY, 727 RAINBOW HAVEN, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY OCTOBER 16, 2018 at 12 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1207 MAYFLOWER STREET District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LTS 1-2-3 BLK 1 HOLLY HOMES 2ND ADD PLAT D-245 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

Oct 5, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2018-900243

WILLIAM GRAVES, Plaintiff

vs

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT FOUR (4) IN BLOCK FIVE (5) IN THE JAMES H. PRUETT ADDITION TO GADSDEN PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 135, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

and

LEANN HOLLAND, TONY JOE WHITE; INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOS ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therin, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

The Defendants, LEANN HOLLAND, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by William Graves within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgement of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 17th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Sept 21, 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10166

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Vella Mae Tucker

DECEASED

TO: Kenny Sharpton, address unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Vella Mae Tucker, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 24th day of October, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Vella Mae Tucker, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 10th day of September, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate Court

Sept 21, 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING OF PETITION LARRY GENE SIVLEY IN THE ESTATE OF DORIS C. SIVLEY

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10136

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DORIS C. SIVLEY

TO: Tina Sivley Barlow

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters Testamentary in the Estate of Doris C. Sivley, was filed in the Probate Court of Etowah County by Petitioner, Larry Gene Sivley, and that the 8th day of November, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for a hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Probate Judge

Attorney for Petitioner:

Scott F. Stewart

750 Forrest Avenue, Suite 213

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 459-4835

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Etowah County Commission for construction of Project No. BID NO. FY 2014-2015-25 in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 14, 2018 and ending on October 5, 2018.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the Sewer and Water Improvements – The Venue At Coosa Landing for the City of Gadsden. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on 9/14/2018 and ending on 10/4/2018. All claims should be filed with CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc. 224 Broad Street #201, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 or call 256-543-9431.

Jeff Bedwell, Owner

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 4, 2018

_________

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Rainbow City for Street Resurfacing 2017 of Project No: 17007 in Rainbow City, Alabama. Engineers: JBW&T, Inc., Gadsden, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 14, 2018 and ending on October 5, 2018. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF BIDS

The City of Attalla will accept separate sealed bids for the construction of re-roofing Carnes Community Center located at 102 Case Ave SE, Attalla and Fire Station 1 located at 608 1st St NE, Attalla. The deadline for accepting bids will be Monday, October 15, 2018 at 10:00am. The bids will be read aloud during the Council Meeting on October 15, 2018 at 10:00am. The City of Attalla reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. Scope of work may be picked up at Attalla City Hall, 612 4th St NW from 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday-Friday.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

City of Attalla

Oct 5 & 12, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-000009.01

WRIGHT, JOHN C. SR

Plaintiff

v.

WRIGHT, ESQUINTA RHONDA

Defendant

ESQUINTA WRIGHT, whose whereabouts is unknown, must anser the Petition of JOHN WRIGHT, seeking a Petition for Contempt & Petition to Modify and other relief by thirty days from the last published notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action No.: DR-2018-9.01, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Done the 27th day of September, 2018

David A. Kimberly

Circuit Judge

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that James E. Watts and Sons Contractors, Inc., contractor, has completed the Contract for Improvements of Hasting Park Area Drainage Outfall at Vernon Street and Meighan Boulevard for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Department.

James E. Watts and Sons Contractors, Inc.

P.O. Box 305

Gadsden, AL 35902

Sept 21, 28, Oct 5 & 12, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation and improvement of:

Renovations (Interior and Exterior) to the Kiwanis Pavilion

at Noccalula Falls,

Gadsden, Al

Bid request No. 3362

at: 1600 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, AL 35904

for the City of Gadsden, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Patricia E. Sherman, Architect

307 Wall Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

Phone: 256-546-6112

Fax: 256-546-6115

Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor

Business address: 400 West Meighan Blvd. Gadsden, AL 35901

Sept 28, Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: CV-18-900521-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel; Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,660.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Justin Daryan Eastland

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of November, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: CV-18-900522-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel; Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$7,593.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Fernando Lourenco Miliner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of November, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of September, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Sept 14, 21, 28 & Oct 5, 2018

__________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-900271-GCD

HANNAH LEIGH BREWER, PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANDREW HANK STABLER, DEFENDANT

Andrew Hank Stabler, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights, by seeking relief by October 29, 2018, or thereafter a judgemtn of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2018-900271-GCD. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901, 256-543-7610.

Sept 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/02/18.

2016 KIA FORTE; VIN # KNAFK4A66G5572733

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256 613-8499

Sept 28 & Oct 5, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/02/18.

2009 TOYOTA COROLLA; VIN # 1NXBU40E79Z142623

Luis Canizales

2805 East Meighan Blvd

Gadsden, AL 35903

(256) 399-3345

Sept 28 & Oct 5, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/09/18.

2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA; VIN # KMHD74LF0HU117405

202 FORD RANGER; VIN # 1FTYRR44E72PA92076

2007 MITSUBISHI GALANT; VIN # 4A3AB56F87E048900

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 490-3715

Oct 5 & 12, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/09/18.

2004 BMW 545I; VIN # WBANB33584B111928

2005 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN # 1N4AL11D55N445899

2013 YAMAHA FZ6; VIN # JYARJ18E9DA010726

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Oct 5 & 12, 2018