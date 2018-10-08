Coosa Christian, Westbrook, West End, Glencoe fall short

Coosa Christian lost to Class 1A, Region 6 rival Fairview, 70-27, last Friday (Oct. 5) in Cullman.

The Aggies (7-0, 4-0) ran out to a 41-0 lead before the Conquerors (3-3, 1-2) got on the scoreboard with Caiden Lipscomb’s 66-yard touchdown pass to Evan Delp at 8:26 of the second quarter.

Following another Fairview touchdown, Lipscomb scored on a 1-yard run and then threw a 14-yard TD pass to Clay Waits to pull Coosa within 49-21.

The Aggies out-scored the Conquerors 21 to 7 the rest of the way, however, with Lipscomb’s 24-yard scoring pass to Delp turning out to be the final Coosa touchdown of the game.

Seung-min Cho was 3-for-3 in PATs for Coosa.

Lipscomb completed 27 of 50 passes for 429 yards. Delp caught eight passes for 230 yards, Waites had seven receptions for 86 yards and Caleb Cates had six catches for 31 yards.

Dartavious Britton had seven tackles, followed by Lipscomb and Trevor Horne with five each. Delp and Noah Davidson each had an interception.

The Conquerors host Gaylesville this Friday (Oct. 5) in another region game.

Westbrook Christian lost to Ranburne, 41-14, last Friday (Oct. 5) in a Class 2A, Region 6 game at Ranburne.

For the Warriors (3-3, 1-2), Hunter Grimes rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Jackson Cox completed 9 of 20 passes for 103 yards. P.J. Wells had four receptions for 65 yards.

Jackson Luttrell had nine tackles, followed by Will Vice with six, Carson Wiggins and J.R. Bellew with five each and Wells and with four. Luttrell had a sack, while Wiggins had a fumble recovery.

Westbrook hosts region rival and Etowah County neighbor Gaston this Friday (Oct. 12).

West End fell to Ohatchee, 70-22, in Class 2A, Region 6 action last Friday (Oct. 5) in Walnut Grove. The Patriots (0-6, 0-3) host Ranburne this Friday (Oct. 12) in a region game.

Glencoe lost to Pleasant Valley, 41-0, last Friday (Oct. 5) in a Class 3A, Region 6 game in Jacksonville. The Yellow Jackets (0-=6, 0-4) host region rival Piedmont this Friday (Oct. 12).