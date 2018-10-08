Eagles wallop Ashville on homecoming

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Will Clemons (7) tackles Ashville’s Luke Harris during the Eagles’ 52-0 victory in high school football last Friday (Oct. 5) at Hokes Bluff. (Courtesy of Alex Chaney)

Hokes Bluff shook off some early-game rust to post a 52-0 victory over Ashville in Class 4A, Region 6 action last Friday (Oct. 5) in the Eagles’ homecoming game.

Following a scoreless first 12 minutes, the second-ranked Eagles (6-0, 4-0) erupted for three second-quarter touchdowns for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Braydon Hill put the hosts on the scoreboard with a 1-yard touchdown run at 7:12, and Ethan Holcomb pushed through the first of his seven PATs.

A few minutes later, Hill was the recipient of a 34-yard touchdown pass from Austin Gulledge.

Holcomb then pushed through a 39-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half.

Hokes Bluff put the game away with three more touchdowns in the third period.

Darrian Meads took the second half’s opening kickoff 79 yards to the house to make it a 28-point lead. Gulledge and Hill then hooked up for another touchdown pass, this time for 65 yards at the 7:01 mark of the third. Hunter Burke’s 1-yard TD run with just under three minutes remaining in the quarter made it 38-0 in favor of the Eagles.

Gulledge’s 47-yard touchdown run early in the fourth pushed the advantage to 45 points, while Tucker Griffin’s 74-yard TD run with 4:07 left in the game closed out the scoring.

Hokes Bluff finished with 474 total yards including 326 via the rush. Meads led the way for the Eagles ground game with 169 yards on 12 carries. Griffin ran six times for 76 yards, while Gulledge added 70 yards on four attempts.

Gulledge was 7 for 13 in passing for 148 yards. Hill had two receptions for 99 yards, while

Carson Eubanks caught two passes for 49 yards.

Will Clemons had 12.5 tackles, followed by Hill, Eubanks and Austin Elder with five each. Clemons also had an interception.

For the Bulldogs, Luke Harris rushed for 59 yards on 15 carries.

Hokes Bluff continues region play this Friday at home against Cleburne County.