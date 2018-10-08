Sardis come up short at Alexandria

Courtesy of Sand Mountain Reporter

The Alexandria Valley Cubs won a hard fought 33-15 match up against Class 5A, Region 6 opponent Sardis last Friday (Oct. 5).

The Lions scored on their opening drive and Alexandria tied it up before the end of the first half at 7-7. It appeared as though Alexandria gained the upper hand early in the second quarter after Ronnie Royal picked off a pass, but the Lions regained possession after an Alexandria fumble and turned it into their second and final touchdown.

Alexandria answered with a score of their own and closed the first half only down by two points. After receiving the opening kickoff of the second half, the Valley Cubs ran an eight-minute scoring drive and followed that up with Romeo Dye picking up a Sardis fumble and taking it 62 yards for a score.

A Sardis punt opened the fourth quarter, and Alexandria ran the clock down to just 1:40 when they scored its final touchdown and secured the win.

Alexandria had 274 yards of total offense, while Sardis finished with 179. Dye led the team rushing with 151 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns. For the Lions, Luke Morris, Drew Vaughn and Temon Wilson rushed for 46, 39 and 30 yards, respectively.

Sardis hosts region rival and Sand Mountain neighbor Boaz this Friday (Oct. 12).