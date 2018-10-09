Southside wins fourth straight county volleyball title

Photo: The Southside High School volleyball team gathers for a photo after winning the Etowah County School Tournament championship last Saturday (Oct. 6) at Sardis. Pictured, kneeling, from left: Lily Anderson, Lauren Hunt, Alexis Thompson, Marianna Coley. Standing, from left: Sidney Yancey, Maggie Bell, Macie Williams, Hailey Hendon, Makayla Moore.

The Southside High School volleyball team swept the competition to win the Etowah County School Tournament championship last Saturday (Oct. 6) at Sardis.

The Lady Panthers (25-8) defeated West End, 25-8, 25-20 and Glencoe, 25-16, 25-21in the semifinals and 25-21, 25-15 in the finals to earn their fourth straight county title.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (24-14) defeated Hokes Bluff and Sardis to reach the championship match.

For the tournament for Glencoe, Aubrey Gray had 22 kills, followed by Lauren Cole with 19, Evan Burns with 18, Kaylee Knight with 11 and Lexi Gray with seven.

Hannah Baker distributed 21 assists, while Cole dished out 19.

Burns and Knight each served up three aces, while Cole, Baker and Adrianna bethel each had two.

Cole had 14 blocks, followed by Knight with 11, Aubrey Gray with five and Burns and Lexi Gray with four each.

Bethel came up with 27 digs, followed by Cole with 10, Kinslee Gray with six, Burns with five, Baker with three and Knight and Taylor Russell with two each.

Joining Tournament MVP Lauren Hunt on the all-tournament team were Alexis Thompson and Hailey Hendon from Southside; Burns and Cole from Glencoe; Madison Langley and Adelyn Ellis from Sardis; Bethany Noah from Hokes Bluff; and Jayleigh Kirby from West End.