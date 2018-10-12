A Lifetime of Praise

By Toni Ford

The last five Psalms – 146 to 150 – are considered “hallelujah psalms” that focus our attention on praising the Lord. Psalm 146 begins with a vow to praise God throughout life and is filled with hope as a result of all God’s promises to His children. In this psalm, we are reminded of what it looks like to praise God for a lifetime.

Praise God with ALL that I am. Ps. 146:1-2 says (NLT) “Let all that I am praise the Lord. I will praise the Lord as long as I live. I will sing praises to my God with my dying breath.”

God is the one who gave us life and breath, so it is only fitting that we use our life and breath to praise Him. When we live a life of praise, we have no time to be critical, complain, or to even compare ourselves to others. Praising God with ALL that I am means I focus on Him and not others.

Praise God by trusting in Him. Verses 3-6 explains to us what it looks like when we trust man verses trusting God. Ps. 146: 3-4 reminds us that man can’t save us and that all great leaders will fail and fall. They are mortals like us, and they too will die one day along with all their plans. But those who trust in God will never be disappointed. He is the creator of heaven and earth, the first and the last, the beginning and the end, and as verse 6 says, “He keeps every promise forever.”

Praise God by loving Him. We love God because He first loved us (1 John 4:19). Living in love means more than enjoying God’s love for us. It also means sharing God’s love with others. Ps. 146: 7-9 reminds us of all the ways God loves people, and as recipients of that love, we too should love others the way He loves them.

Praise God by reigning with Him. “The Lord shall reign forever and ever” was a victory song the children of Israel sang as they left Egypt (verse 10). The Lord not only reigns over the nations, but we too can “reign in life’ through Jesus Christ as we yield to Him and walk in the Spirit. We do not have to wait until His kingdom comes to start reigning with Christ. We can reign with Christ today!

Lord, today I commit my life to you afresh and new. Thank you for creating me and giving me life and breath. Today I declare my trust in You alone and none other. I give you ALL my praise and declare my love for you. Thank you for your grace that allows me to reign with You today. Lord, You are worthy of ALL praise and honor! Thank you for Your promises that never fail!