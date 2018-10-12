Guyton and Wilson win runoff elections

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

On Tuesday, October 9, City of Gadsden municipal runoff elections were held.

In the District 5 City Council race, Jason Wilson beat incumbent Billy Billingsley. Wilson received 520, votes to Billingsley’s 296.

“I cannot tell you how much it means to my family to have an opportunity to serve this community,” said Wilson, shortly after the word came in that he had won the race. “All I’ve ever wanted to do was make this city a better place. And I’ve tried to do that through my business and I’ve tried to do it through my actions in the philanthropic world. I’ve tried to do it through my charitable giving and my volunteer hours. And I saw an opportunity to do it on a higher level.”

Wilson thanked his supporters and everyone that helped him run his campaign.

“Thank you so much for believing in me, and I look forward to meeting every single one of yours’ highest expectations,” said Wilson.

Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton was re-elected for another term after defeating challenger Carolyn Parker in the runoff election.

Guyton received 3,867 votes while Parker received 2,725 votes.

After winning, Guyton thanked his supporters.

“I really appreciate everybody who worked and called and put out flyers and talked to people and did all this work on the campaign,” said Guyton.

Guyton was encouraged to continue the ongoing projects to improve the city.

“We’re going to keep doing things,” said Guyton. “We got everything on the right track. We got some good council people who like ideas.”

Editors Note: The Messenger would like to apologize for printing the wrong photo in last week’s edition. The photo labeled Councilman Billy Billingsley was actually Councilman Thomas Worthy, although it should have been Mr. Billingsley.