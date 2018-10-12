Humane Society to host Halloween events

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

On Friday, October 26, the Humane SocietyPet Rescue and Adoption Center will host a Halloween Bash from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Elks Lodge located at 118 West 1st Street in Gadsden.

The event is a costume party, compete with a costume contest with prizes, games, music, catered food and a full cash bar.

Humane Society Director Christi Brown said that the annual fundraiser helps the shelter keep saving animals’ lives through the last months of the year.

After reporting an increase in animals coming into the shelter earlier this year, Brown said that fundraising is needed because the numbers of animals coming in are not going down.

“Some people are under the impression that pets won’t reproduce in colder months,” said Brown. “But Alabama has mild winters and unwanted litters of kittens and puppies come in year-round.”

To reduce those numbers and the amount of animals brought to all shelters, the Humane Society helps fund spay and neuter assistance programs for those who need financial assistance. The program is $20 for cats and $40 for dogs. Brown recommends every pet owner form a relationship with a local vet, as the program only covers spays and neuters for those in financial need. Brown also recommends signing up as soon as possible, as the November transport to Birmingham for the program is filling up fast.

Tickets for the Halloween Bash are $25 each. Sponsorships are available for $250 and include four tickets, four beverage tickets, reserved parking, signage at the event and on social media and mentions during the event.

On Saturday, Oct. 27, the Humane Society is partnering with Downtown Gadsden, Inc., for the 10th annual Howl-O-Weenie Pet Parade. Humans and pets alike are invited to dress up for this short parade and costume contest to benefit the Humans Society. The parade will gather at Blackstione Courtyard at 10 a.m. for registration and the parade and costume contest will start at 11 a.m.

The parade will journey to Back Forty Beer Company, which is partnering with the Humane Society for the Hops and Ales for Halloween Tails event. At Back Forty attendees can bob for tennis balls play cornhole, make a donation to paint a pumpkin and more. At 12:30 p.m., the costume contest winners will be announced.Popular local entertainment Peanut has donated her time to perform at Back Forty from 1 to 3 p.m.

During that time, Hot Rod Barber Shop will host a mustache contest to find the most dapper stache in Gadsden. Registration will be at Back Forty at 1:30 p.m., with judging at 2 p.m. and winners announced at 2:30 p.m. Registration is $10.

The first place winner will receive a treatment at Hot Rod Barber Shop. Second place will receive a $20 Downtown Gadsden gift certificate and third place will receive a $10 Downtown Gadsden gift certificate.

Vendor space is available on Oct. 27 at no charge. For more information on vendor space, event questions or tickets, call 256-442-1347 ext. 22. Tickets can be delivered on request.

On Oct. 13, Mutts and Butts will meet at Noccalula Falls Wedding Chapel at 9 a.m. for low impact exercise and dog (and pet owner) socialization. Also on Oct. 13, a Race Day Roadblock will be located in front of Devan Lowe to raise money for the Humane Society.

Brown encouraged visitors to stop by the Humane Society booth at Attalla Heritage Day for snacks and treats.