Southern Cooking - Brunch Casserole, Eggnog Pancakes and Blueberry Monkey Bread

By Andy Bedwell

Let’s do brunch!

Brunch Casserole

10 slices of bread, cubed

(I don’t remove crusts)

1 pound of Dean’s Sausage, cooked and crumbled

1 (8-ounce) package cheddar cheese, grated

8 eggs, beaten

4 cups milk

salt and pepper to taste

Put the bread cubes in a greased deep baking dish. (lazy me uses a foil pan.) Add the sausage and the cheese to the baking dish. Combine the eggs, milk and salt and pepper and pour the mixture over all, making sure it doesn’t overflow. Cover and refrigerate the casserole overnight, or for at least eight hours, so the custard is absorbed. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.

Andy’s Note: One reason I like having a brunch is that you can serve almost any food, from eggs to sweets. I also have many of the condiments in my freezer of homemade jams and jellies that are usually a big hit at a brunch. This recipe is a must try for all of you.

Eggnog Pancakes

2 cups pancake mix

1 cup eggnog

1 cup milk

Stir the pancake mix and the eggnog/milk together. Drop the batter by spoonfuls onto a hot non-stick griddle or skillet.

Andy’s Note: My sister bought me one of the copper looking skillets that you see advertised on TV and it is wonderful for pancakes and eggs. Nothing ever sticks! These are the richest, fluffiest pancakes ever! These are so good that there was no reason to pass the syrup, just the butter.

Blueberry Monkey Bread

2/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

4- 10 oz. package refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

2/3 cup white

or brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup blueberries

1 ½ cups blueberries

1 ½ sticks margarine

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Grease a tube pan. Mix sugar and cinnamon. Cut biscuits in quarters. Roll each piece in a sugar/cinnamon mixture. Arrange about one-fourth of the biscuit pieces and the blueberries in an even layer in pan. Place blueberries between biscuit pieces, creating a mosaic effect. Repeat three more times with remaining biscuits and blueberries, covering the blueberries in one layer with biscuits in the next layer to avoid a column of blueberries. In a saucepan combine sugar, margarine, vanilla, cinnamon and an additional one cup of blueberries. Bring to a boil, reduce heat. Cook, stirring until sugar is dissolved and margarine is melted. Pour over biscuits in pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until done. Lift or turn out onto a plate. This bread is to be pulled apart with your fingers, not cut with a knife.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

