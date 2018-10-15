Blue Devils torch Douglas on homecoming

Photo: Etowah High’s Reggie Phillips dives for a first down as teammate Bennett Nance provides blocking during the Blue Devils’ 54-0 victory over Douglas on Oct. 12 in Attalla. (Travis Greene)

Sparked by four touchdown passes from Brady Troup, Etowah remained undefeated with a 54-0 thrashing of Class 5A, Region 6 rival Douglas last Friday (Oct. 12) in Attalla.

Troup tossed scoring passes for Trent Davis for 53 yards, Deaundrea Williams for 33 yards, DeRickey Wright for 34 yards and Emil Smith for 10 yards.

NyNy Davis and Reggie Phillips each ran for a touchdown for the No. 2 Blue Devils (8-0, 4-0), who travel to Alexandria this Friday (Oct. 19) in another region matchup.