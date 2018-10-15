Local runners compete at Oxford meet

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Several local runners placed in the top 20 at the Terrortorium on the Creekbank 5K last Saturday (Oct. 13) in Oxford.

In the boys race, Southside High senior Taylor Nails (pictured above) finished first out of 228 competitors with a time of 16:57.35 to help the Panthers finish in fifth place.

On the girls side, Southside freshman Camryn Davis took third place with a time of 20:53.52 out of 203 competitors. She helped the Lady Panthers finish third overall.

Other area girls top 20 finishers included Gadsden City junior Catherine Clements (sixth, 21:26.90), Sardis eighth grader Sarah Burger (11th, 22:22.11), Southside freshman Alexis Valentine (12th, 22:23.87) and Glencoe eighth grader Katie Giles (18th, 22:56.28).