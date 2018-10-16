Hokes Bluff’s Meads highlights Week 7 Prep Spotlight

Photo by Alex Chaney

Hokes Bluff High’s Darrian Meads (pictured above) was named the state’s top performer in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for Week 7 of the 2018 season.

In just over 30 minutes of action, the junior halfback rushed 17 times for 401 yards and touchdowns runs of 89, 60 and 1 yards while catching a 42-yard touchdown pass in the Eagles’ 49-10 win over Cleburne County. Meads’ performance coincided with the re-naming of the school’s football field as Mike Robertson Stadium and helped Robertson gain his 150th career win as HBHS head football coach.

Despite a running clock in the second half, Coosa Christian junior running back Dartavious Britton rushed for 205 yards and touchdowns runs of 23, 31 and 75 yards on only 11 carries in the Conquerors’ 34-6 win over Gaylesville.

Etowah sophomore quarterback Brady Troup three touchdown passes of 53, 10, 33 and 38 yards in the Blue Devils’ 54-0 win over Douglas.

Westbrook Christian senior quarterback Jackson Cox completed 9-of-12 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown and rushed seven times for 96 yards and two scores in the Warriors’ 48-0 victory over Gaston.