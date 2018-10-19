Legals for the week of 10/19 - 10/25

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated February 27, 2004, executed by Matthew Steven Parker and Kari Parker, husband and wife, to The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture, which mortgage was recorded on March 1, 2004, in Doc.# M-2004-0826, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 31, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Eight (8) of Pilgrim Point, Unit Two (2), as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 72, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The United States of America, acting by and through the United States Department of Agriculture

Mortgagee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

__________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth E. Keener, a single man, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 19th day of January, 2006, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #M-2006-0307, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 29th day of October, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or tract of land is described as beginning at a point on the East R/W of Newton Street, which is South 50 feet, measured along said East R/W from the Northwest corner of Lot No. 17; thence from said point of beginning run Easterly, parallel with the North line of Lot No. 17 a distance of 156.5 feet to the East line of Lot No. 17; thence deflect right and run South along the said East line 49.13 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot No. 17; thence deflect right and run West along the South line of Lot No. 17, 56.5 feet to a point on the East line of Lot No. 21; thence deflect left and run parallel with the East line of Newton Street, 25.7 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot No. 21; thence deflect right and run West with the South line of Lot No. 21, 100.3 feet to the East line of Newton Street; thence deflect right and run with said East line of Newton Street, 67.13 feet to the point of beginning, containing the South portion of Lot No. 17 in Block 4 of Map or Rearrangement of Parts of Blocks 4 and 5 Turrentine Park Addition to Gadsden, etc., as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 135, and Lot No. 21 in Block 4 of Map or Turrentine Park, recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Kellie Snyder, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 26th day of October, 2015, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3425665; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated July 11, 2018 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3470736. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 10, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fourteen (14) Parcel Number Three (3) as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book F, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2702

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

Oct 12, 19 & 26, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jon S. Scott and wife, Brandy A. Scott, to Keystone Bank on the 22nd day of July, 2013, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3389226, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 5th day of November, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at an existing pinch top pipe marking the SW corner of Lot 6 of Cosby Estates as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 69, Etowah County Probate Office, also being on the Northwesterly right of way line of Colquitt Road and run South 40° 47’ 58” West along said right of way line a distance of 237.74 feet to an iron pin set (1/2” rebar with cap stamped JBWT Inc. CA0046LS); thence run North 49° 11’ 18” West along the Northeasterly right of way line of said road a distance of 125.00 feet to an iron pin set; thence leaving said right of way line run north 40° 53’ 27” East a distance 228.17 feet to an iron pin set on the Southwesterly line of Lot 6 of aforementioned Cosby Estates; thence run South 53° 34’ 41” East along said line a distance of 125.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land being a portion of the NW1/4, Section 25, Township 12 South, Range 6 East and also a portion of Tract 5 of the E. M. Keeling Plat as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 270, Etowah County Probate Office, lying and being in the City of Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST fka Keystone Bank

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

Oct 12, 19 & 26, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jon Shannon Scott and wife, Brandy A. Scott, to Keystone Bank on the 15th day of April, 2015, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3384015, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 5th day of November, 2018, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A part of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: From the SE corner of said NW ¼ of the NW ¼; thence South 88 deg 30’41” West, 15.00 feet to an iron set on the West right of way of Ralph Avenue and the point of beginning; thence leaving road run South 88 deg 30’41” West, 786.68 feet along the 1/4-1/4 line to a rebar found; thence North 18 deg 44’00” West, 656.68 feet to a rebar found; thence North 88 deg 30’56” East, 979.48 feet to a pipe found on the West right of way of Ralph Avenue; thence, South 1 deg 39’36” East, 627.10 feet along right of way to the point of beginning.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

RIVER BANK & TRUST fka Keystone Bank

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

Oct 12, 19 & 26, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated June 30, 2009, executed by Christopher Wayne Jones and Lucretia Brandy Jones, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, which mortgage was recorded on July 1, 2009, in Instrument Number 3315931 and modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded on April 3, 2018 in Instrument Number 3465331, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 5, 2018, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers Sixteen (16), Eighteen (18), Twenty (20), Twenty-Two (22), Twenty-four (24) and Twenty-Six (26), in Block Number Two (2) in Glenwood Addition to the City of Gadsden and to the City of Glencoe, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 17, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to the rights of the Alabama Power Company as described in the instrument recorded in Record Book “6-D”, Page 404, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 12, 19 & 26, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brady L. Hill A Married Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guild Mortgage Corporation, a California Corporation dated May 30, 2017; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3451640 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 5th day of November, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel I:

Lot Number 44 of the Larrydale Subdivision, Unit 2, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 99, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel II:

A tract or parcel of land described as commencing at the Southwest corner of Lot 44 of the Larrydale Subdivision, Unit 2, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 99, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; from thence run in a Northerly direction along the West line of said Lot 44 a distance of 11 feet to a point; thence deflected an angle of 90deg to the left and run in a Westerly direction in a direct line to a point the West line of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 in Section 20; from thence run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said forty to a point which would intersect the Southerly line of Lot 44 produced in a Westerly direction; thence in a Easterly direction along the Southerly line of Lot 44 produced in a Westerly direction to a point of beginning and embracing a portion of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 Section 20, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1113 Larry St, Glencoe, AL 35905.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Brady L. Hill or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 966418

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Oct. 12, 19 & 26, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Johnathan C. Parton, a married man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 5th day of September, 2008, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3300802, as modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement dated October 16, 2013 and recorded as Instrument Number 3397054; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated February 7, 2013 and recorded in said Probate Office as Instrument Number 3380923. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 10, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Six (6) in Block Three (3) of Woodland Park, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 105 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-635

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

Oct 12, 19 & 26, 2018

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephen Eric Clark, a married man, and Crissa Clark, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., on the 30th day of January, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3397514; partial release recorded at Instrument Number 3469204; the undersigned Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel I: Begin at a point on the East line of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 1, which is 150 feet South of the Northeast Corner of said Forty; thence South and along the East line of said Forty 250 feet; thence deflect 95 degrees 02 minutes to the right for a distance of 368.2 feet to a point in the center line of a drive; thence deflect 113 degrees 16 minutes to the right and run along said center line, 60.55 feet; thence deflect 25 degrees 51 minutes to the left and run along said center line 108.35 feet to a point in the Southeast right of way line of the new Green Valley Road Project, SACP 241-B; thence Northeast and along said Southeast right of way line 136.84 feet; thence deflect to the right and run in an Easterly direction 220.19 feet to the Point of Beginning; embracing a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama;

Less and Except: To reach the Point of Beginning, Commence at a point on the East line of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 1, which is 150 feet South of the Northeast Corner of said Forty; thence South and along the East line of said Forty 250 feet; thence deflect 95 degrees 02 minutes to the right for a distance of 368.2 feet to a point in the center line of a drive; thence deflect 113 degrees 16 minutes to the right and run along said center line 60.55 feet; thence deflect 25 degrees 51 minutes to the left and run along said center line 108.35 feet to a point in the Southeast right of way line of the new Green Valley Road, Project SACP 241-B; thence Northeast and along said Southeast right of way 45.45 feet to the Point of Beginning; from the Point of Beginning, deflect 39 degrees 40 minutes to the right for a distance of 161.18 feet; thence deflect 96 degrees 05 minutes to the left for a distance of 60 feet; thence deflect 84 degrees 58 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction, parallel to the North line of said Forty, 84.52 feet to a point in the Southeast line of said road; thence Southwesterly and along the Southeast line of said road, 91.39 feet to the Point of Beginning; embracing a portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 603 Scott Dr , Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Quicken Loans Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 12/06/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

429205

Oct 19, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Fred A. Bedwell and Rebecca L. Bedwell, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 30th day of March, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 3347695; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Sixty-six (66), Sixty-eight (68) and Seventy (70) in Block Number One (1) of Mary Martin Lay’s Glenfield Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 101 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 416 Paxton Ave, Gadsden, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 12/20/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

273828

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lee Bowden Husband And Sylvia Bowden Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc. its successors and assigns dated July 16, 2003; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. M-2003-3601 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial LLC in Instrument 3471614 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of November, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER SEVENTEEN (17) IN BLOCK FOUR (4) OF WOODLAND PARK ADDITION TO GADSDEN, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGE 105 IN THE OFFICE OF JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN (FORMERLY ALABAMA CITY) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 409 Madison Circle, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Lee Bowden and Sylvia Bowden or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 971318

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Oct 19, 26 & Nov 2, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Eric Victor Doran A Married Man And Billie Harris Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc. dated April 24, 2009; said mortgage being recorded as Instrument No. 3312974 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Green Tree Servicing LLC in Instrument 3404365 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of November, 2018 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers 27 & 28 of Brakestone Hills Subdivision, according to the map of plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 101 Mary Elizabeth Ln, Boaz, AL 35956.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Eric Victor Doran and Billie Harris or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 976718

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Oct 19, 26 & Nov 2, 2018

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 7, 2012 by Jacklyn Murphree an unmarried person and Justin Wilson an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company Inc., and recorded in Instrument # at 3368574 on June 11, 2012, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3430646 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on December 3, 2018, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

The West 1/2 of Lots 45 and 46 of Block 2 of J.E. Noojin, Jr., Subdivision Number 2, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “E”, Page 67, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 605 Dewey Avenue, Ivalee, AL 35954.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016388

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

OCT 19, 26 & NOV 2,2018

_________

FILE CLAIMS

MYRON K. ALLENSTEIN appointed Personal Representative on 9/24/2018 Estate of TYLER STEWART, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

_________

FILE CLAIMS

RAYMOND ERICK CHRISTIAN appointed Personal Representative on 9/25/2018 Estate of R.E. CHRISTIAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900756-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS

$4,913.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Daniel Kelvin Worley

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRECY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of December, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

Done this the 10th day of October, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Oct 19, 26 Nov 2 & 9, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-18-900753-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS

$7,100.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Lashederick Devonte Cross, Maliqua Shontrise Crittenden

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRECY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of December, 2018. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

Done this the 10th day of October, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Oct 19, 26 Nov 2 & 9, 2018

___________

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla will hold public hearings to discuss remedies for nuisance/abatement cases that will come before the Attalla City Council on November 5, 2018 at City Hall at 5:00 P.M, located at 612 4th St NW, Attalla, Alabama. The following addresses will be discussed:

626 Rothrock Ave

715 Owens Ave

512 9th Ave SW

111 Hughes Ave

511 Gains St

109 Lester St

1901 4th St NW

411 Lee St SE

Oct 19 & 26, 2018

____________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-418-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

608 WAWONAH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Five (5) in Block Number Two (2) in Re-Subdivision of Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6, Block 2, in Carver Place, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 37, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DOROSALIND A. ROBINSON, 608Wawonah Street, Gadsden, AL;

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 25, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Oct 19, 2018

___________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-419-18

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

108 NORTH 26TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

That land, building(s), real estate or other property of any kind whatsoever located at the following physical address: 108 North 26 St., Gadsden, Alabama 35904;

And further described as Lots numbers Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10), Eleven (11) and Twelve (12), in Block Number Twenty-Eight (28) in the Second Survey of Alford’s Addition to Alabama City, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 308, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama..

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, rights of redemption of JASON ODEN, KIMBERLY ODEN and KIMBERLY PAIGE MARTIN.

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on September 25, 2018.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Oct 19, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2018-900558.00

Frank Pierce

Plaintiff

V.

Lot Number 2 in block Number 10 in Unit Number One of Green’s Subdivision to east Gadsden, according to the map recorded in Plat Book “C” Pages 280 and 281, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama; and Patricia Ann Handy, the unknown heirs of Patricia Ann Handy, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest ins aid property,

Defendents.

AMENDED NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Patricia Ann Handy, the unknown heirs of Patricia Ann Handy, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property, are hereby notified that Frank Pierce has filed in the Circuit Court for Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint for quite title and other relief. the style of said action being identified CV-2018-900558.00. The above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or befoe December 9, 2018, o thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in said Civil Action No. CV-2018-900558.00.

Date filed October 12, 2018

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Etowah County Circuit Court

Oct 19, 26, Nov 2 & 9, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2018-900560.00

F & L Properties, LLC an Alabama Limited Liability Company

Plaintiff

V

A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the south line of Lot Number 6, which said point is 82 feet westerly, measured along the South line of said lot; from the Southeast corner thereof, and from thence run in a Northerly direction, parallel with the East line of said lot a distance of 182 fee; thence in a Westerly direction parallel with the south line of said lot, a distance of 82 fee; thence in a Southerly direction, parallel with the East line of said Lot, a distance of 182 feet to a point in the South line thereof; thence in an Easterly direction, along the South line of said lot, a distance of 82 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of Lot number Six (6) in Clayton Plat No. 1 to Alabama City, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, pages 320 and 321, Probate Office, Etowah County Alabama, subject to the rights of the public to the use of the portion thereof embraced within the boundaries of Highland Avenue. Julius Riddlespur, the unknown heirs of Julius Riddlespur, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property,

Defendants.

AMENDED NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Julius Riddlespur, the unknown heirs of Julius Riddlespur, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property, are hereby notified that F & L, Properties, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company has filed in the Circuit court for Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint for quite title and other relief. the style of said action being identified CV-2018-900560.00. the above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before December 9, 2018, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in said Civil Action No. CV-20180900560.00

Date filed October 12, 2018.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Etowah County Circuit Court

Oct 19, 26, Nov 2 & 9, 2018

___________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2018-900222.00

MCGEE, ERIC, Plaintiff

V.

DOMAIN, DANIELLEM.,

AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE COMPANY INC.,

HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CO. OF ALABAMA

CITIGROUP, INC. ET AL,

Defendants.

Having duly considered the Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication, it hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED as follows:

The Court hereby approves that the Defendant, Danielle M. Domain, and any other unknown parties who may claim an interest in the property, be served by publication pursuant to Ala.R.Civ.P. 4.3. The Hon. Joseph (Joey) Owens, Jr., Esq., 408 So. 4th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 (256-543-8646) (JMOwensLaw@gmail.com) is hereby appointed as the Guardian ad litem to represent the interests of the Defendant, Danielle M. Domain, and any other unknown parties who may claim an interest in the property.

Done this 11th day of June, 2018.

William H. Rhea III

Circuit Judge

Oct 12, 19, 26 & Nov 2, 2018

___________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2018-900220.00

MCGEE, ALISHA, Plaintiff

V.

DORMINY, TIMOTHY SCOTT,

DORMINY, PATRICIA MARIE

Defendants.

Having duly considered the Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication, it hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED AND DECREED as follows:

The Court hereby approves that the Defendant, Patricia Marie Dorminy, and any other unknown parties who may claim an interest in the property, be served by publication pursuant to Ala.R.Civ.P. 4.3. Stephanie Gillilan, Esq. is hereby appointed as the Guardian ad litem to represent the interests of the Defendant, Patricia Marie Dorminy, and any other parties who may claim an interest in the property.

Done this 31st day of May, 2018.

David A. Kimberley

Circuit Judge

Oct 12, 19, 26 & Nov 2, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10206

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Martha Rebecca Cruikshank Lovett

DECEASED

TO: Gayle Burke

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Martha Rebecca Cruikshank Lovett, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 29th day of November 2018, at 11:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Martha Rebecca Cruikshank Lovett, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 16th day of October, 2018.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate Court

Oct 19, 26 & Nov 2, 2018

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ERNESTO MARSHALL JOHNSON, deceased

CASE NO.: S-2881

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributes and all other persons interested in the Estate of Ernesto Marshall Johnson, deceased.

You will hereby take notice that Ernesto R. Johnson, as Administrator of the estaeof Ernesto Marshall Johnson filed a Report of insolvency of said Estate on or about the 2nd day of October 2018.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse on the 28th day of November, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

This the 15th day of October, 2018 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 19, 26 & Nov 2, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF MINOR’S NAME

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10154

IN THE MATTER OF CHILD BORN TO PATRICIA DOUGLAS

DOB 11/28/2008

DOB 05/14/2011

TO: Natural Fathers, whereabouts unknown

Take notice that a Petition for the Change of Minor’s Name of the children born to Patricia Douglas, (Natural Mother), has been filed by Patricia Douglas, set to be heard on the 27th day of November, 2018, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. at the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama. Minor Children’s birth dates are November 28, 2008 and May 14, 2011.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the clerk of the said Probate Court.

done this 1st day of October, 2018.

Name and Address of Attorney:

Jared D. Vaughn

Attorney for Petitioner

255 S. 8th Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

256-547-4444

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 12, 19, 26 & Nov 2, 2018

____________

PETITION OF ADOPTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF SAID COUNTY

CASE NO.: A-1382

IN THE MATTER OF AN ADOPTION PETITION OF: TONYA BROWN

NOTICE TO BOBBY EARL JOHNSON, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, AND/OR THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Tiffany Jean Johnson, Natural Mother, set to be heard on November 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. was filed on the 13th day of September, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of the legal father, Bobby Earl Johnson are unknown, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is April 4th, 2007.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Attorney, Jacob Millican, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 4th day of October, 2018.

Jacob Allen Millican

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 12, 19, 26 & Nov 2, 2018

___________

PETITION OF ADOPTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF SAID COUNTY

CASE NO.: A-1383

IN THE MATTER OF AN ADOPTION PETITION OF: TONYA BROWN

NOTICE TO BOBBY EARL JOHNSON, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, AND/OR THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Tiffany Jean Johnson, Natural Mother, set to be heard on November 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. was filed on the 13th day of September, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of the legal father, Bobby Earl Johnson are unknown, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is March 10th, 2006.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Attorney, Jacob Millican, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 4th day of October, 2018.

Jacob Allen Millican

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Oct 12, 19, 26 & Nov 2, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-2018-000009.01

WRIGHT, JOHN C. SR

Plaintiff

v.

WRIGHT, ESQUINTA RHONDA

Defendant

ESQUINTA WRIGHT, whose whereabouts is unknown, must anser the Petition of JOHN WRIGHT, seeking a Petition for Contempt & Petition to Modify and other relief by thirty days from the last published notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action No.: DR-2018-9.01, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Done the 27th day of September, 2018

David A. Kimberly

Circuit Judge

Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation and improvement of:

Renovations (Interior and Exterior) to the Kiwanis Pavilion

at Noccalula Falls,

Gadsden, Al

Bid request No. 3362

at: 1600 Noccalula Road, Gadsden, AL 35904

for the City of Gadsden, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Patricia E. Sherman, Architect

307 Wall Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

Phone: 256-546-6112

Fax: 256-546-6115

Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor

Business address: 400 West Meighan Blvd. Gadsden, AL 35901

Sept 28, Oct 5, 12 & 19, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/16/18.

2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA; VIN # KMHD74LF0HU117405

202 FORD RANGER; VIN # 1FTYRR44E72PA92076

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 490-3715

Oct 12 & 19, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/16/18.

2004 FORD LGT CONVTNL ‘F’; VIN # 1FTPX145X4NB18197

Bud McGatha

3419 County Road 19

Piedmont, AL 36272

Oct 12 & 19, 2018

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/21/18.

1997 BUICK LESARE; VIN # 1G4HP52K8VH598482

2001 FORD FOCUS; VIN # 1FAHP36331W267607

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Oct 12 & 19, 2018

__________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10 am October 26, 2018 at 480 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Coy Body #18 Orlando Waites # 39 Thomas Minton # 42 Jashonna Avery # 45 Teresa Macon # 66 Jeffrey Vinson # 68 Leslie Shepard # 75 Joyce Perry # 110 Pamela Parker # 152

Oct 12 & 19, 2018

____________

STATE OF ALABAMA

PROCLAMATION

BY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2018 Regular Session enacted Act Nos. 2017-188 (HB98), 2018-132 (SB194), 2018-276 (SB15), and 2018-389 (SB181) proposing certain amendments to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901;

WHEREAS, in conformity with Section 284 of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, the Legislature has ordered an election by the qualified electors of the state upon such proposed amendments; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendments, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, which shall be published once a week for at least four successive weeks immediately preceding the day appointed for the election;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, an election will be held in the State of Alabama in the manner and form provided by law upon the following proposed amendments to the Constitution of 1901 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2017-188 (HB98)

(a) This state acknowledges, declares, and affirms that it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life.

(b) This state further acknowledges, declares, and affirms that it is the public policy of this state to ensure the protection of the rights of the unborn child in all manners and measures lawful and appropriate.

(c) Nothing in this constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion.

AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2018-132 (SB194)

“Section 264.

“The state university shall be under the management and control of a board of trustees, which shall consist of two members from each congressional district in the state as constituted on January 1, 2018, an additional member from the congressional district which includes the site of the first campus of the university, the superintendent of education, and the governor, who shall be ex officio president of the board. The members of the board of trustees as now constituted shall hold office until their respective terms expire under existing law, and until their successors shall be elected and confirmed as hereinafter required. The additional trustees provided for by this amendment shall be elected by the existing members of the board, and confirmed by the senate in the manner provided below, for initial terms of not more than six years established by the board so that one term shall expire each three years in each congressional district. Successors to the terms of the existing and additional trustees shall hold office for a term of six years, and shall not serve more than three consecutive full six-year terms on the board; provided however that a trustee shall retire from the board and vacate office at the annual meeting of the board following that trustee’s seventieth birthday. Election of additional and successor trustees or of trustees to fill any vacancy created by the expiration of a term or by the death or resignation of any member or from any other cause shall be by the remaining members of the board by secret ballot; provided, that any trustee so elected shall hold office from the date of election until confirmation or rejection by the senate, and, if confirmed, until the expiration of the term for which elected, and until a successor is elected. At every meeting of the legislature the superintendent of education shall certify to the senate the names of all who shall have been so elected since the last session of the legislature, and the senate shall confirm or reject them, as it shall determine is for the best interest of the university. If it rejects the names of any members, it shall thereupon elect trustees in the stead of those rejected. No trustee shall receive any pay or emolument other than his actual expenses incurred in the discharge of his duties as such. Upon the vacation of office by a trustee, the board, if it desires, may bestow upon a trustee the honorary title of trustee emeritus, but such status shall confer no responsibilities, duties, rights, or privileges as such.”

AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2018-276 (SB15)

Part 1. Section 46 of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, and Amendment 97 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, both now appearing as Section 46 of the Official Recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, are repealed.

Part 2. Section 46 is added to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to read as follows:

Section 46.

(a) Senators and representatives shall be elected by the qualified electors on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November unless the Legislature shall change the time of holding elections and in every fourth year thereafter. The terms of office of the senators and representatives shall commence on the day after the general election at which they are elected, and expire on the day after the general election held in the fourth year after their election, except as otherwise provided in this Constitution. At the general election in the year nineteen hundred and two all the representatives, together with the senators for the even numbered districts and for the thirty-fifth district, shall be elected. The terms of those senators who represent the odd numbered districts under the law in force prior to the ratification of this Constitution, are hereby extended until the day after the general election in the year nineteen hundred and six; and until the expiration of his or her term as hereinbefore extended, each such senator shall represent the district established by this Constitution, bearing the number corresponding with that for which he or she was elected. In the year nineteen hundred and six, and in every fourth year thereafter, all the senators and representatives shall be elected.

(b) Except as provided in subsection (c), when a vacancy occurs in either house of the Legislature, the Governor shall issue a writ of election to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term. However, if the Secretary of State determines that a legally qualified candidate for election to the vacancy is unopposed when the last date for filing certificates of nomination has passed, the election shall not be held. The Secretary of State shall issue a certificate of election to the candidate, the same as if an election had been held, and the certificate shall be accepted by the house in which the vacancy occurred as evidence of the unopposed candidate’s right to fill the position created by the vacancy. In the event an election is held, all the costs and expenses incurred thereby shall be paid out of any funds in the State Treasury not otherwise appropriated.

(c) When a vacancy occurs in either house of the Legislature on or after October 1 of the third year of a quadrennium, the seat shall remain vacant until a successor is elected at the next succeeding general election.

AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2018-389 (SB181)

Every person shall be at liberty to worship God according to the dictates of his or her own conscience. No person shall be compelled to attend, or, against his or her consent, to contribute to the erection or support of any place of religious worship, or to pay tithes, taxes, or other rates for the support of any minister of the gospel. Property belonging to the state may be used to display the Ten Commandments, and the right of a public school and public body to display the Ten Commandments on property owned or administrated by a public school or public body in this state is not restrained or abridged. The civil and political rights, privileges, and capacities of no person shall be diminished or enlarged on account of his or her religious belief. No public funds may be expended in defense of the constitutionality of this amendment.

The Ten Commandments shall be displayed in a manner that complies with constitutional requirements, including, but not limited to, being intermingled with historical or educational items, or both, in a larger display within or on property owned or administrated by a public school or public body.

FURTHER, I proclaim and direct that notice of this election to be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, upon the above proposed amendments to the Constitution of 1901 of the State of Alabama, shall be given by publishing the same in a newspaper published within each county authorized to publish legal advertisements.