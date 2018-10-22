Gaston’s Hawkins tops AHSAA Prep Spotlight

Gaston High senior running back Kameron Hawkins (pictured above) rushed for a school-record 434 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries as Gaston posted its first in win of the season on beating West End, 42-34. Hawkins reeled off touchdown runs of 75, 32, 12 and 72 yards as the Bulldogs snapped a 10-game streak dating back to 2017. The victory was also No. 100 for head coach Swane Morris, who is 100-70 in 15 seasons. He became head coach of the Bulldogs in 2001. He then served as head coach at Scottsboro for three seasons in 2010 before returning to Gaston in 2013.

Several other local players were nominated for the spotlight.

West End quarterback Jacob Jones was 14-of-24 passing for 226 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ loss to Gaston. Teammate Jeremiah Roberson had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Hokes Bluff junior running back Darrian Meads rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns of 58, 4 and 11 yards as the Class 4A No.2 Eagles remained undefeated with a 21-17 come-from behind win over Cherokee County. Meads’ last TD with just over two minutes left held up as the winning score. Teammate Gage Wise recovered a fumble in the first half that led to a touchdown and intercepted a pass with 56 seconds left.

Coosa Christian senior quarterback Caiden Lipscomb completed 18 of 31 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns in the Conquerors’ 47-20 win over Woodland. Leading receiver Evan Delp caught seven passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Southside senior running back Kenneth Bothwell rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers clinched a state playoff berth with a 45-28 win over Boaz.

Westbrook Christian senior running back Hunter Grimes rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors clinched a state playoff berth with a 56-21 win over Woodland. Grimes performance put him over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.

Westbrook Christian junior linebacker Jai-Shawn Cattling finished with 11 tackles (including three for a loss), an interception and a sack in the Warriors’ 56-21 win over Woodland.

Gadsden City senior running back Jamontez Woods rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns as in the Titans’ 27-7 victory over Huntsville.