Love Center to host Community Feud fundraiser

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Love Center’s upcoming fundraiser transforms a popular televised game show into a fun-filled community competition. Community Feud will be held on Thursday, November 15 at 6 p.m. at the newly-opened Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden.

To find teams, the Love Center Board approached local governing bodies and others and received support from the community.

“I have been so pleased with the support from the community,” said The Love Center Board President Rose Allenstein. “Every time we make a need known, the people of Etowah County come forward to help.”

The Community Feud teams include the Gadsden City Council, the Attalla City Council, the Rainbow City Council, the Hokes Bluff City Council, the Etowah County Commission, the Southside City Council, Etowah County Circuit Judges and members of the local media. Participants will be asked survey questions and have to guess the most popular answers.

The Community Feud event includes dinner catered by Tony’s and door prizes. Money raised will go towards The Love Center’s mission to house and care for homeless families.

“I look forward to Community Feud,” said Allenstein. “It will be a fun time to come together as a community, to put all of these politics aside and just have a good time together while supporting our local family homeless shelter.”

The Love Center has been providing shelter to homeless families since 1982, when Charlsie Tarrance was inspired to provide shelter to “God’s most forgotten people.”

Lately, The Love Center has been remaining at or near capacity, offering about 25 people shelter at a time. Residents are allowed to stay for up to six months. In 2017, the center served about 150 people, which amounts to almost 8,000 nights of shelter. The center also assists residents with help obtaining jobs, health care and housing.

“It is a big responsibility to house the homeless in our area, but it is very rewarding to know there is one less family on the street,” said Allenstein.

Tickets to Community Feud are $35 each. Reserved tables for eight are $300. Sponsorships are available. Tickets are available at Allenstein and Allenstein and Modern Woodmen in Hokes Bluff.

For more information or tickets, call 256-478-7611.