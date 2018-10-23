People of Etowah - Katy Chandler

Name: Katy Chandler

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born in Gadsden and raised most of my life in Attalla.”

What is your occupation?

“I am the manager at Sportclips Haircuts of Gadsden.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I have said from the beginning that cosmetology chose me. I have loved hair since I was young, but I always thought I would be a teacher. When I got to college, I realized that the Lord had other plans for me, and He led me to the cosmetology department. I knew the day I stepped through the doors to talk to the instructor that I belonged there.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I have a wonderful husband name TJ Chandler and we have three dogs, Brody, Tucker and Ellie Mae, and a kitten named Oakley.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I graduated from Etowah High School. I then attended Gadsden State, where I pursued my career of cosmetology.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“In my free time I enjoy playing with my fur babies, watching prison documentaries and spending time with my husband.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“I feel like at the age of 21 that my greatest accomplishment is how far I’ve come in my career in three short years. In three years, I’ve graduated, gotten my cosmetology license, started as a stylist, moved jobs, started over as a stylist in a new job, moved to assistant manager and the day after my 21st birthday, I took over the shop as manager.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“The most influential person in my life was my Aunt Jean. She was a talented woman across the board. From playing the piano to painting and drawing, to singing, she taught me to use my talents for the Lord and embrace what talents I had and use them to help others.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Without my support system I wouldn’t be half the woman I am today. My parents, extended family and my husband are the ones who pushed me to do what I enjoy.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I was never one of those kids that wanted to get away from Gadsden as fast as I could. I knew from the get-go that this was home. I’m thankful for a community that supports young men and women and offers so many activities to keep kids off the streets and in school.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would love to see a town more unified.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Three words that describe me are spunky, energetic, dedicated.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I enjoy extremely corny jokes and dream to one day have a radio show titled “Cow Jokes with Katy.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Life is a garden, dig it.”

What is on your bucket list?

“My bucket list includes owning an alpaca farm, visiting all 50 states, and learning a different language.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I can crochet.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Melissa McCarthy, no doubt.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“If I could give myself any advice as a child I would tell myself to be me and don’t let anyone dull your sparkle.”

