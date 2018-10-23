Westbrook, Southside, Glencoe advance to volleyball super regionals

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Abbie Garrett (left) and Ohatchee’s Emma Haynes battle at the net during the Lady Warriors’ 25-19, 23-25, 25-10, 25-23 victory in the Class 2A, Area 11 Volleyball Tournament finals last Monday (Oct. 23) in Rainbow City. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

Several local volleyball teams advanced to the North Super Regional Tournament at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

In the Class 2A, Area 11 Tournament finals in Rainbow City, Westbrook Christian defeated Ohatchee, 25-19, 23-25, 25-10, 25-23. The Lady Warriors open the regional tournament against Ranburne this Thursday (Oct. 25).

Making the all-tournament team were Makenna Beard, Kenzie Kate Fairchild, Macie Beecham and Lillie Skipper from Westbrook and Sidney Oliver and Alyssa Gargus from Gaston.

In the Class 5A, Area 12 Tournament finals at Alexandria, Southside defeated the host Lady Valley Cubs, 22-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-19. The Lady Panthers (41-12) open the regional tournament against Moody this Thursday (Oct. 25).

In the Class 3A, Area 11 Tournament finals at Pleasant Valley, Glencoe lost to the host Lady Raiders, 25-16, 25-21, 25-9. The Yellow Jackets open the regional tournament against Fultondale this Thursday (Oct. 25).