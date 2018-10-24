Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Oct. 24 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
1. Central-Phenix City 9-0 309
2. Thompson 7-1 225
3. Auburn 8-0 202
4. Hoover 6-2 186
5. Hewitt-Trussville 7-2 157
6. Austin 7-1 129
7. Mountain Brook 7-1 99
8. McGill-Toolen 6-2 76
9. James Clemens 6-2 65
10. Theodore 6-2 17
Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-2) 13, Bob Jones (5-4) 3, Vestavia Hills (4-4) 1.
Class 6A
1. Pinson Valley 7-1 303
2. Spanish Fort 7-1 220
3. Saraland 8-0 208
4. Clay-Chalkville 7-1 188
5. Hartselle 8-0 162
6. Wetumpka 8-1 128
7. Homewood 7-1 92
8. Jackson-Olin 8-0 83
9. Oxford 6-2 48
10. Muscle Shoals 7-2 21
Others receiving votes: Hueytown (7-1) 20, Carver-Montgomery (8-1) 4, McAdory (8-1) 3, Opelika (4-4) 2.
Class 5A
1. Vigor 8-0 291
2. Etowah 9-0 253
3. Demopolis 7-1 189
4. Madison Aca. 7-1 162
5. Ramsay 8-1 147
6. Greenville 7-1 138
7. Mortimer Jordan 8-1 111
8. Briarwood 6-2 95
9. Jasper 7-1 43
10. East Limestone 6-2 20
Others receiving votes: Bibb County (6-2) 12, Tallassee (5-3) 7, Russellville (7-1) 6, Carroll-Ozark (4-3) 4, Center Point (5-3) 1, Charles Henderson (3-4) 1, Jackson (5-3) 1, Pleasant Grove (6-2) 1.
Class 4A
1. UMS-Wright 8-0 307
2. Hokes Bluff 8-0 228
3. Jacksonville 9-0 198
4. Fayette County 7-1 171
5. Brooks 7-1 155
6. American Chr. 8-0 137
7. North Jackson 8-0 129
8. Headland 8-0 68
9. Catholic-Mont. 7-2 47
10. Northside 7-1 29
Others receiving votes: Good Hope (7-1) 3, Andalusia (5-4) 2, DAR (6-2) 2, Handley (4-4) 2, Lincoln (6-2) 2, Montevallo (7-1) 2.
Class 3A
1. Randolph County 7-1 270
2. Mobile Chr. 6-1 248
3. Winfield 9-0 191
4. Saks 7-1 177
5. Piedmont 6-2 160
6. Fultondale 7-1 129
7 (tie) Gordo 6-2 88
7 (tie) Westminster 8-0 88
9. Pike County 7-1 53
10. Thomasville 6-2 21
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (7-1) 15, Flomaton (6-2) 13, Providence Chr. (8-1) 13, Midfield (6-1) 11, St. James (7-1) 4, T.R. Miller (5-3) 1.
Class 2A
1. Fyffe 8-0 309
2. Ohatchee 7-0 232
3. Reeltown 8-1 202
4. Cottage Hill 8-0 173
5. Thorsby 7-1 141
6. Luverne 7-1 114
7. Aliceville 7-1 98
8. Highland Home 7-1 85
9. Abbeville 7-1 60
10. Collinsville 7-1 34
Others receiving votes: Addison (7-2) 9, LaFayette (5-3) 8, Ranburne (6-2) 6, Leroy (5-3) 5, Ariton (6-3) 4, North Sand Mountain (6-2) 2.
Class 1A
1. Lanett 7-1 289
2. Linden 8-0 248
3. Maplesville 7-1 193
4. St. Luke’s 7-1 161
5. South Lamar 8-0 154
6. Georgiana 8-1 144
7. Marengo 8-1 91
8. Falkville 8-0 88
9. Elba 6-1 59
10. Mars Hill Bible 7-1 42
Others receiving votes: Wadley (6-1) 11, Spring Garden (7-1) 2.
