Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Oct. 24 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 9-0 309

2. Thompson 7-1 225

3. Auburn 8-0 202

4. Hoover 6-2 186

5. Hewitt-Trussville 7-2 157

6. Austin 7-1 129

7. Mountain Brook 7-1 99

8. McGill-Toolen 6-2 76

9. James Clemens 6-2 65

10. Theodore 6-2 17

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-2) 13, Bob Jones (5-4) 3, Vestavia Hills (4-4) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Pinson Valley 7-1 303

2. Spanish Fort 7-1 220

3. Saraland 8-0 208

4. Clay-Chalkville 7-1 188

5. Hartselle 8-0 162

6. Wetumpka 8-1 128

7. Homewood 7-1 92

8. Jackson-Olin 8-0 83

9. Oxford 6-2 48

10. Muscle Shoals 7-2 21

Others receiving votes: Hueytown (7-1) 20, Carver-Montgomery (8-1) 4, McAdory (8-1) 3, Opelika (4-4) 2.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Vigor 8-0 291

2. Etowah 9-0 253

3. Demopolis 7-1 189

4. Madison Aca. 7-1 162

5. Ramsay 8-1 147

6. Greenville 7-1 138

7. Mortimer Jordan 8-1 111

8. Briarwood 6-2 95

9. Jasper 7-1 43

10. East Limestone 6-2 20

Others receiving votes: Bibb County (6-2) 12, Tallassee (5-3) 7, Russellville (7-1) 6, Carroll-Ozark (4-3) 4, Center Point (5-3) 1, Charles Henderson (3-4) 1, Jackson (5-3) 1, Pleasant Grove (6-2) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 8-0 307

2. Hokes Bluff 8-0 228

3. Jacksonville 9-0 198

4. Fayette County 7-1 171

5. Brooks 7-1 155

6. American Chr. 8-0 137

7. North Jackson 8-0 129

8. Headland 8-0 68

9. Catholic-Mont. 7-2 47

10. Northside 7-1 29

Others receiving votes: Good Hope (7-1) 3, Andalusia (5-4) 2, DAR (6-2) 2, Handley (4-4) 2, Lincoln (6-2) 2, Montevallo (7-1) 2.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Randolph County 7-1 270

2. Mobile Chr. 6-1 248

3. Winfield 9-0 191

4. Saks 7-1 177

5. Piedmont 6-2 160

6. Fultondale 7-1 129

7 (tie) Gordo 6-2 88

7 (tie) Westminster 8-0 88

9. Pike County 7-1 53

10. Thomasville 6-2 21

Others receiving votes: Geraldine (7-1) 15, Flomaton (6-2) 13, Providence Chr. (8-1) 13, Midfield (6-1) 11, St. James (7-1) 4, T.R. Miller (5-3) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 8-0 309

2. Ohatchee 7-0 232

3. Reeltown 8-1 202

4. Cottage Hill 8-0 173

5. Thorsby 7-1 141

6. Luverne 7-1 114

7. Aliceville 7-1 98

8. Highland Home 7-1 85

9. Abbeville 7-1 60

10. Collinsville 7-1 34

Others receiving votes: Addison (7-2) 9, LaFayette (5-3) 8, Ranburne (6-2) 6, Leroy (5-3) 5, Ariton (6-3) 4, North Sand Mountain (6-2) 2.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Lanett 7-1 289

2. Linden 8-0 248

3. Maplesville 7-1 193

4. St. Luke’s 7-1 161

5. South Lamar 8-0 154

6. Georgiana 8-1 144

7. Marengo 8-1 91

8. Falkville 8-0 88

9. Elba 6-1 59

10. Mars Hill Bible 7-1 42

Others receiving votes: Wadley (6-1) 11, Spring Garden (7-1) 2.