Gadsden State freshman setter Madelyn Massey was recently named Alabama Community College Conference Volleyball Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 15-21. The Decatur native led the Lady Cardinals with 72 assists and 10 digs in eight sets. She also recorded six kills and one block. Massey currently ranks second in the conference in assists with 9.38 per game along with 165 digs, 49 kills, 24 aces and 15 blocks.