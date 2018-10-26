Area teams compete in volleyball super regional tournament

Three area high school volleyball teams qualified for the North Super Regional Tournament this week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Glencoe advanced to the Class 3A semifinals. The Lady Yellow Jackets opened the tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24 with a 25-7, 25-8, 25-4 win over Fultondale. Glencoe then defeated Holly Pond, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17, to advance to Friday’s semifinal round, where the Lady Yellow Jackets faced Lexington. The tournament championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26.

Class 5A Southside began the tournament with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 win over Moody, then lost to East Limestone, 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 15-6.

In the Class 2A tournament, Westbrook Christian beat Ranburne, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18, followed by a 25-18, 25-15, 25-14 loss to Winston County.