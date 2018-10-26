Titans remain in playoff picture after victory over Grissom

Photo: Gadsden City’s Jamontez Woods (right) fends off Grissom’s Jeffrey Campbell (77) and Eli Worsham (34) during the Titans’ 37-7 victory in high school football on Thursday, Oct. 25, in Huntsville. (Eric Schultz/preps@al.com)

By John Ferry/For al.com

Jamontez Woods scored three touchdowns and ran for 306 yards as Gadsden City pulled away from Grissom in the fourth quarter for a 35-7 victory on Thursday, Oct. 25 in Huntsville.

Played in a pounding rain, the Class 7A, Region 4 victory kept the Titans hopes for a playoff spot alive. Gadsden City (3-6, 3-4) has now won three straight games.

“We knew it would be a tough game,” said Gadsden City head coach Bart Sessions. “Our defense stiffened up and said, ‘They’re not in.’ It was good team football in all three phases. Donnie Ryan, Jovari Sumpter and Bronce Williams were important to the defense, along with Allen Merrick and Jamari Boston.”

The Titans took a 14-0 lead on Carte’un Mitchell’s 21-yard touchdown run at 5:06 of the first quarter and Woods’ 54 TD run at 6:28 of the second period. Carlos Flores made both PAT attempts.

Grissom (3-6, 1-6) drew within seven points on Trevor Ramos’ 53 fumble return for a touchdown with 3:45 remaining before halftime.

The Tigers pushed to the Gadsden City 1-yard line in the third quarter before Samuel Goldthreate came up with an interception on fourth down.

Two plays later, Woods broke a 92-yard touchdown run to give the Titans a two-score lead at 4:12 of the third quarter. Gadsden City pout the game out of reach with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the first on DeMarcus Macon’s 37-yard pass to Jamarcus Jones and the second on Woods’ 33-yard run.

“I thank my teammates for all their hard work and blocking,” said Woods. “We had to do what it took (in the third quarter) to get out of that end zone.”

Gadsden City ran 35 times for 321 yards and added 46 yards passing for 367 yards. Grissom’s total offense was 205 yards.

“A senior running back put us on his back and carried the team,” said Bart Sessions. “We still have a chance for the playoffs. The kids gave themselves a chance.”

Gadsden City closes out the regular season this Thursday (Nov. 1) at Clay-Chalkville.