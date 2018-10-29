West End notches first win of season on last play of game

Photo: West End’s Eli Pearce caught six passes for over 100 yards in the Patriots’ 25-22 victory over Woodland last Friday (Oct. 26). (Sherry Abercrombie/Messenger file photo)

Mason Barnett’s 24-yard field goal with no time left gave West End its first win of the season last Friday (Oct. 26) in Class 2A, Region 6 action at Woodland.

The 25-22 victory halted a nine-game losing streak by the Patriots (1-8, 1-5), who overcame a 16-point deficit in the contest.

With West End trailing 22-6 late in the first half, quarterback Jacob Jones scored on a nine-yard touchdown run. Eli Pearce then completed a two-point conversion pass to Isaiah Roberson to close the gap to 22-15 at halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Jones and Pearce hooked up for a 15-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down and 3 with five minutes to go in the game. Jones ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 22-22.

With 23 seconds left, Woodland drove to the Patriot 23-yard line and attempted a field goal, which was unsuccessful.

West End took possession with 13 seconds left and no timeouts. Jones completed a screen pass to Jeremiah Roberson, who made it to the Panther 37 for a gain of 40 yards before getting out of bounds.

On the following play, Jones attempted throw into the end zone but was flushed out of the pocket and was forced to run out of bounds at the Woodland 14 with no time remaining on the game clock.

The Panthers were flagged for a facemask penalty on the play, however, giving the Patriots an untimed down from the 7-yard line and setting up Barnett’s game-winning kick.

Woodland opened the scoring with a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown. A successful two-point conversion made it 8-0.

West End answered on the next possession with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Kaleb Arledge to draw the Patriots within 8-6.

After an exchange of punts, Woodland cashed in on a 25-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers later scored a touchdown off a Patriot fumble to go up 22-6.

Jones was 15 of 26 in passing for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 52 yards.

Eli Pearce caught six passes for 102 yards, while Roberson had five receptions for 112 yards.

Levi Armstrong rushed eight times for 67 yards.

Arledge had nine tackles, followed by Michael Patton and Hunter Tucker with eight each and Isaiah Roberson with seven. Arledge, Patton, Tucker and Isaiah Roberson each had a sack, while A.J. Taylor had a forced fumble and recovery.

West End concludes its season this Friday (Nov. 2) at Glencoe.