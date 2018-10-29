Westbrook rallies past Cleveland, clinches third playoff seed

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Jackson Cox finished with over 200 yards in total offense in the Warriors’ 19-14 victory over Cleveland last Friday (Oct. 26). (Gary Wells/Messenger file photo)

Westbrook Christian clinched the third playoff spot in Class 2A, Region 6 with a 19-14 victory over Cleveland last Friday (Oct. 26).

The Warriors (6-3, 4-2) travel to Collinsville for the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 9.

With Westbrook trailing by a point late in the fourth quarter, P.J. Wells caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Cox to secure the win.

For the Warriors, Hunter Grimes rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Cox completed 7 of 15 passes for 144 yards. He also rushed 10 times for 73 yards.

Wells had three receptions for 53 yards, while Ryan Scott caught three passes for 67 yards.

John Ross Morgan caught three passes for 26 yards and rushed for 34 yards on nine attempts.

Defensively, Jackson Luttrell finished with eight tackles, including three for a loss, and two sacks.

Wells, David Barnett, Will Vice and Jai’shawn Cattling each had six tackles, while Derrick Graham added five. Cox and Wells each had an interception.

Westbrook hosts Sand Rock this Friday (Nov. 2) to close out the regular season.