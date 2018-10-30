Area football players recognized

Several local football players were recognized for the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for Week 9 of the 2018 season.

Etowah sophomore quarterback Brady Troup (pictured above) was 10 for 13 for 202 yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Devils clinched their second straight region title and first undefeated season since 1999 with a 49-7 win over Boaz. It also was the school’s 600th football victory.

Gadsden City senior running back Jamontez Woods rushed 31 times for 306 yards and touchdown runs of 92, 54 and 33 yards in Gadsden City’s 35-7 victory over Grissom. Woods broke the school record for most single-game rushing yards.

Southside senior running back Kenneth Bothwell rushed for 212 yards on only eight carries and scored six touchdowns in the Panthers’ 54-21 win over Crossville. Bothwell ran for touchdowns of 49, 1, 1, 98, and 14 yards and caught a 48-yard touchdown pass.

Coosa Christian senior quarterback Caiden Lipscomb completed 11 of 14 passes for 257 yards and six touchdowns in the Conquerors’ 71-14 victory over Valley Head. The senior quarterback threw scoring passes of 13, 36, 61, 40, 16 and 4 yards. Top receiver Evan Delp had five receptions for 154 yards and two TDs.

Westbrook Christian senior running back Hunter Grimes rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors railed for a 19-14 road win over Cleveland to clinch the third playoff seed in Class 2A, Region 6.

Coosa Christian senior linebacker Karter Roberts had 15 tackles in the Conquerors’ 71-14 victory over Valley Head.

Westbrook Christian senior defensive end Jackson Luttrell had eight tackles, including three for a loss, and two sacks in the Warriors’ 19-14 victory over Cleveland.