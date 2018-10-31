Etowah moves up, Hokes Bluff slides down in Oct. 31 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 10-0 309

2. Thompson 8-1 231

3. Hoover 7-2 210

4. Auburn 8-1 155

5. McGill-Toolen 7-2 132

6. Hewitt-Trussville 7-3 128

7. James Clemens 7-2 126

8. Theodore 7-2 57

9. Mountain Brook 7-2 56

10. Austin 7-2 54

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (7-2) 20, Bob Jones (6-4) 4.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Pinson Valley 7-1 300

2. Spanish Fort 8-1 222

3. Saraland 9-0 209

4. Clay-Chalkville 8-1 187

5. Hartselle 9-0 168

6. Jackson-Olin 9-0 128

7. Muscle Shoals 8-2 90

8. Oxford 7-2 76

9. Wetumpka 8-2 38

10. Homewood 7-2 25

Others receiving votes: Hueytown (8-1) 23, McAdory (9-1) 9, Opelika (5-4) 4, Athens (7-2) 3.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Etowah 10-0 302

2. Vigor 8-1 209

3. Demopolis 8-1 206

4. Madison Aca. 8-1 177

5. Ramsay 9-1 165

6. Greenville 8-1 136

7. Mortimer Jordan 9-1 111

8. Briarwood 7-2 82

9. Jasper 8-1 55

10. East Limestone 7-2 24

Others receiving votes: Bibb County (7-2) 4, Russellville (8-1) 4, Jackson (6-3) 3, Carroll-Ozark (4-4) 2, Brewer (7-2) 1, Pleasant Grove (7-2) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 9-0 303

2. Jacksonville 10-0 230

3. Brooks 8-1 178

4. Hokes Bluff 8-1 173

5. American Chr. 9-0 167

6. North Jackson 9-0 155

7. Headland 9-0 104

8. Northside 8-1 57

9. Fayette County 7-2 55

10. Good Hope 8-1 42

Others receiving votes: Catholic-Montgomery (7-3) 7, Montevallo (8-1) 7, Andalusia (6-4) 2, Handley (5-4) 1, Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Randolph County 8-1 282

2. Mobile Chr. 7-1 234

3. Winfield 10-0 193

4. Saks 8-1 175

5. Piedmont 7-2 157

6. Fultondale 7-1 127

7. Westminster 9-0 94

8. Gordo 7-2 85

9. Pike County 8-1 57

10. Thomasville 7-2 22

Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (9-1) 13, Geraldine (8-1) 11, Flomaton (7-2) 10, Midfield (7-1) 10, St. James (8-1) 8, Pike Road (6-4) 3, Beulah (7-2) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 9-0 309

2. Ohatchee 8-0 236

3. Cottage Hill 9-0 194

4. Thorsby 8-1 165

5. Luverne 8-1 147

6. Highland Home 8-1 120

7. Reeltown 8-2 89

8. Abbeville 8-1 85

9. Collinsville 8-1 56

10. Ranburne 7-2 35

Others receiving votes: Aliceville (7-2) 12, Addison (8-2) 8, LaFayette (6-3) 8, Leroy (6-3) 8, Ariton (7-3) 4, Red Bay (7-2) 4, North Sand Mountain (7-2) 2.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Lanett 8-1 289

2. Linden 9-0 247

3. Maplesville 8-1 195

4. St. Luke’s 8-1 162

5. South Lamar 9-0 150

6. Georgiana 9-1 143

7. Falkville 9-0 93

8. Marengo 8-1 92

9. Elba 7-1 53

10. Mars Hill Bible 8-1 40

Others receiving votes: Wadley (7-1) 13, Spring Garden (8-1) 5.