Etowah moves up, Hokes Bluff slides down in Oct. 31 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Central-Phenix City 10-0 309
2. Thompson 8-1 231
3. Hoover 7-2 210
4. Auburn 8-1 155
5. McGill-Toolen 7-2 132
6. Hewitt-Trussville 7-3 128
7. James Clemens 7-2 126
8. Theodore 7-2 57
9. Mountain Brook 7-2 56
10. Austin 7-2 54
Others receiving votes: Fairhope (7-2) 20, Bob Jones (6-4) 4.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Pinson Valley 7-1 300
2. Spanish Fort 8-1 222
3. Saraland 9-0 209
4. Clay-Chalkville 8-1 187
5. Hartselle 9-0 168
6. Jackson-Olin 9-0 128
7. Muscle Shoals 8-2 90
8. Oxford 7-2 76
9. Wetumpka 8-2 38
10. Homewood 7-2 25
Others receiving votes: Hueytown (8-1) 23, McAdory (9-1) 9, Opelika (5-4) 4, Athens (7-2) 3.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Etowah 10-0 302
2. Vigor 8-1 209
3. Demopolis 8-1 206
4. Madison Aca. 8-1 177
5. Ramsay 9-1 165
6. Greenville 8-1 136
7. Mortimer Jordan 9-1 111
8. Briarwood 7-2 82
9. Jasper 8-1 55
10. East Limestone 7-2 24
Others receiving votes: Bibb County (7-2) 4, Russellville (8-1) 4, Jackson (6-3) 3, Carroll-Ozark (4-4) 2, Brewer (7-2) 1, Pleasant Grove (7-2) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 9-0 303
2. Jacksonville 10-0 230
3. Brooks 8-1 178
4. Hokes Bluff 8-1 173
5. American Chr. 9-0 167
6. North Jackson 9-0 155
7. Headland 9-0 104
8. Northside 8-1 57
9. Fayette County 7-2 55
10. Good Hope 8-1 42
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Montgomery (7-3) 7, Montevallo (8-1) 7, Andalusia (6-4) 2, Handley (5-4) 1, Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Randolph County 8-1 282
2. Mobile Chr. 7-1 234
3. Winfield 10-0 193
4. Saks 8-1 175
5. Piedmont 7-2 157
6. Fultondale 7-1 127
7. Westminster 9-0 94
8. Gordo 7-2 85
9. Pike County 8-1 57
10. Thomasville 7-2 22
Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (9-1) 13, Geraldine (8-1) 11, Flomaton (7-2) 10, Midfield (7-1) 10, St. James (8-1) 8, Pike Road (6-4) 3, Beulah (7-2) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 9-0 309
2. Ohatchee 8-0 236
3. Cottage Hill 9-0 194
4. Thorsby 8-1 165
5. Luverne 8-1 147
6. Highland Home 8-1 120
7. Reeltown 8-2 89
8. Abbeville 8-1 85
9. Collinsville 8-1 56
10. Ranburne 7-2 35
Others receiving votes: Aliceville (7-2) 12, Addison (8-2) 8, LaFayette (6-3) 8, Leroy (6-3) 8, Ariton (7-3) 4, Red Bay (7-2) 4, North Sand Mountain (7-2) 2.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Lanett 8-1 289
2. Linden 9-0 247
3. Maplesville 8-1 195
4. St. Luke’s 8-1 162
5. South Lamar 9-0 150
6. Georgiana 9-1 143
7. Falkville 9-0 93
8. Marengo 8-1 92
9. Elba 7-1 53
10. Mars Hill Bible 8-1 40
Others receiving votes: Wadley (7-1) 13, Spring Garden (8-1) 5.
Etowah moves up, Hokes Bluff slides down in Oct. 31 ASWA football poll
