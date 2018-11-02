Inspiration from God’s Word: What is your fragrance?

By Toni Ford

Have you ever thought much about another person’s fragrance or noticed how the environment shifts when someone enters the room? According to Webster’s Dictionary, fragrance is defined as a “pleasant aroma or a sweet smell.” If someone were to ask us what type of fragrance we are, I wonder if most of us would immediately think they were asking what type of perfume, deodorant or shampoo do I use? Instead, what if someone were to ask, “When you enter a room, what do you think is the first thought or response of others?” Rather than an “ingredient” representing you, how does your “presence” represent you?

As I read more about the description of a fragrance, I was amazed to see all the different benefits of a fragrance. For an example, a fragrance brings emotional and physical healing, a calming, boosts confidence; it is energy-enhancing, relaxing and makes one attractive. I had to stop and ask myself, “Is this how people would describe me when I am around them or when I walk in a room?” Scripture gives us several beautiful examples of a fragrant aroma.

Hosea 14:6. “Its branches will spread out like beautiful olive trees, as fragrant as the cedars of Lebanon.” Olive trees do not have a beautiful smell but the cedars in the mountains of Lebanon, along with trees of frankincense and other odoriferous trees and plants, give off a very excellent aroma, like perfume in the air. Some theologians have said this denotes the sweet and grateful smell the Lord smells in His people, or His gracious acceptance of them. Others have said this represents the spiritual fragrance of the church to God and man. How grateful we should be that even on our bad days, our God sees us as a pleasant aroma.

Ecclesiastes 7:1. “A good reputation is more valuable than costly perfume,” and Eccl. 10:1 says, “As dead flies cause even a bottle of perfume to stink, so a little foolishness spoils great wisdom and honor.” Solomon explains that just as dead flies can destroy the sweet fragrance of a bottle of perfume, so foolishness and the lack of wisdom can destroy our good name and reputation. Our fragrance is reflected by what we fill our minds with and the choices we make each day.

2 Corinthians 2:15-16. “Through our yielded lives he spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of God everywhere we go.” We have become the unmistakable aroma of the victory of the Anointed One to God – a perfume of life to those being saved and the odor of death to those who are perishing. The unbelievers smell a deadly stench that leads to death, but believers smell the life-giving aroma that leads to abundant life. And who of us can rise to this challenge?” Wow, am I an unmistakable aroma of the victory of the Anointed One to God?

Ephesians 5: 1-2. “Imitate God, therefore, in everything you do, because you are His dear children. Live a life filled with love, following the example of Christ. He loves us and offered Himself as a sacrifice for us, a pleasing aroma to God.”

Lord, I pray Your Word would sink deep down into our hearts today. Reveal to us what our fragrance represents to others and forgive us for the times when we have not been a pleasant aroma to others. Please make us more like You and help us carry Your fragrance everywhere we go. Thank you, Lord, for being our calming, relaxing and healing aroma. We love you!