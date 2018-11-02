"Yes, you can vote for Craig Ford and still vote a straight party ticket. Here’s how…" - Rep. Craig Ford

Several people have asked if it’s possible to vote a straight party ticket and still vote for me for State Senate. The answer is, yes! All you have to do is “Double Bubble.”

First, you fill in the bubble next to your political party and then fill in the bubble next to my name in the race for State Senate District 10. That’s all you have to do.

If you fill in the bubble for your party and then fill in the bubble next to my name, the voting machine will automatically override your party vote in that particular race and count your vote for me instead.

What you can’t do is vote for multiple candidates in the same race. For example, you can’t fill in the bubbles next to both Kay Ivey and Walt Maddox. If you do, they will simply not count your vote in that particular election. But you can fill in the bubble for the Republican Party and then vote for Walt, or fill in the bubble for the Democratic Party and then vote for Kay.

So, whether you vote a straight Republican or straight Democratic ticket, you can still vote “Craig Ford” for State Senate District 10. Just remember to “Double Bubble.”

This is especially important for those who want to vote a straight Democratic ticket, because there is no Democrat in the race for State Senate District 10.

That means that if you vote a straight Democratic ticket and don’t fill in the bubble next to my name, your vote will not be counted at all in the election for State Senate.

Voters always have the option to vote a straight ticket and then override that vote in a particular race if they wish. The ballot machines will read the entire ballot and record your vote for your party in every race except the ones where you have marked a particular candidate.

But if your party does not have a candidate on the ballot for a particular race – like in State Senate District 10 where there is not a Democrat candidate on the ballot – then your vote will not be counted in that election unless you go down to that particular race and fill in the bubble next to my name.

I am proud to have been your state representative in the Alabama House of Representatives and I would be honored to be your next state senator.

This will be a close election. Every vote will matter and your vote could make the difference. I want to make sure that your vote gets counted.

If you decide to vote a straight party ticket on Nov. 6, please remember to “Double Bubble.” It only takes a few seconds. Just fill in the bubble next to your party and then go down to the race for State Senate District 10 and fill in the bubble next to “Craig Ford.”