Conquerors edge New Hope in OT

Dartavious Britton’s 13-yard touchdown run in overtime gave Coosa Christian a 42-35 victory over New Hope last Friday (Nov. 2).

Britton’s score capped a 21-point rally by the visiting Conquerors (7-3), who travel to Donoho this Friday (Nov. 9) in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs. Trailing 35-21 after a New Hope touchdown with 3:16 left in the third quarter, Coosa drew within 35-28 two minutes later on Trevor Horne’s 64-yard Touchdown pass to Carston Lipscomb. With 2:18 remaining in the game, Britton scored from 10 yards out to force the tie and send the game into the extra session.

Seung-min Cho kicked all three extra points on the touchdowns.

The Conquerors out-gained the Indians by a 410 to 270 margin. The teams combined for 28 penalties for 304 yards.

Britton finished with 175 rushing yards on 17 carries. Caiden Lipscomb completed 10 of 18 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Evan Delp had three receptions for 116 yards and two TDs. Carston Lipscomb caught three passes for 86 yards, while Caleb Cates had three receptions for 36 yards.

Coosa jumped out to a 15-0 lead on Cho’s 23-yard field goal and Caiden Lipscomb’s 23-yard and 36-yard touchdown passes to Delp and Cates, respectively.

New Hope’s Hunter Thompson scored to make it 15-6 before Delp gathered in a 71-yard scoring strike from Caiden Lipscomb at 2:32 of the second quarter extended the Conqueror advantage to 21-6.

However, a three-yard TD run by Cody Sigler drew the hosts within 21-14 at halftime.

New Hope then took the lead with three touchdowns in the third period. Sigler’s 10-yard run, a fumble recovery in the Coosa end zone and Ethan Jones’ one-yard touchdown run provided the Indians with a 35-21 lead heading into the fourth period.

The Conquerors would score the final 21 points of the game, however, capped by Britton’s TD run in overtime.

Horne and Karter Roberts (pictured above) each had 10 tackles, followed by Chase Burger with nine and Cates with five. Britton and Clay waits each had a fumble recovery, Cates had a sack and Noah Davidson had an interception.

The victory gave Coosa seven wins for the first time since 2009, when the Conquerors went 9-2.