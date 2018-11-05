Local runners qualify for state cross country meet

The Southside High boys and girls cross country teams earned a berth in the state 5K meet in Moulton this weekend with a sweep at the Class 5A, Section 2 meet last Saturday (Nov. 3) in Oxford.

The Lady Panthers used four top 10 finishes to secure the first-place trophy. Camryn Davis paced Southside with a third-place time of 21:03.16, followed by Amira Augustus (fourth, 22:14.59), Karina Simmons (sixth, 22:30.92) and Lanora Hill (eighth, 22:36.07).

On the boys’ side Taylor Nails (pictured above) was the meet runner-up at 16.47.71. he was followed by teammates Ryan Maudsley in fourth (17:28.97) and Will Anglea in eighth (18:00.13).

The Sardis girls finished sixth in the meet. Barit Snead came in 10th place with a time of 22”40.49. Sarah Burger (22:51.57) and Kaitlyn Morris (23:20.20) finished 13th and 15th, respectively, for the Lady Lions. All three Sardis runners qualified for the state meet.

Also at Oxford, The Westbrook Christian boys finished as the Class 1A/2A Section 4 meet runners-up. Mitchell Cook took first place with a time of 17:04.71. He was followed by Jonah Morris in second place at 17:10.33, Jackson Martin in eighth place at 19:14.63 and Asher Curp in ninth place at 19:15.31. For the Lady Warriors, Maggie Morgan qualified as an individual with a ninth-place time of 24:57.24.

The Glencoe girls qualified for state after finishing fourth at the Class 3A, Section 2 meet at Auburn. Katie led the Lady Yellow Jackets with an eighth-place finish at 22:13.66. Anna Beth came in 18th place at 23:30.93, while Abby Vice finished 20th at 23:44.82.

Two other area runners qualified as individuals for the state meet. Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green came in 12th place at the Class 4A, Section 3 meet at Fairview with a time of 18:10.10. Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements finished 11th at the Class 7A, Section 4 meet at Madison with a time of 21.03.05.