Southside High closed out the regular season with a 32-15 victory over Cherokee County last Friday (Nov. 2) in Centre.

Quarterback Michael Rich (pictured above) threw three touchdowns for the Panthers – a 66-yarder to Kenneth Bothwell, a 35-yarder to Brennan Stokes and a 44-yarder to Blake Reed, Reed also scored a rushing touchdown.

Southside (6-4) hosts A.P. Brewer in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs this Friday (Nov. 9).