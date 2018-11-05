Titans end season with loss to Clay-Chalkville

Courtesy of AL.com

Photo: Gadsden City’s Jamontez Woods (22) steps over Clay-Chalkville Jaylin Mack during the Titans’ 45-17 loss on Nov. 1. (Al.com/Butch Dill)

Willie Miller accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and scored another to begin the second half in leading Clay-Chalkville to a 45-17 victory over Gadsden City on Nov. 1 in Clay.

The Cougars (9-1) went up early on Miller’s 8-yard touchdown run and scored less than two minutes later after an interception. Clay-Chalkville extended its lead to three scores on Miller’s 2-yard run to close out the first quarter.

Gadsden City got a 30-yard field goal from Carlos Flores on its next drive but couldn’t muster any more offense the first half.

The Cougars took a 31-3 lead into the break, as Demarcus Burris scored on a 5-yard run and Jaren Van Winkle kicked a 20-yard field goal.

Miller scored his final touchdown on the Cougars’ first drive of the second half and extended its lead to 45-3 on a 9-yard run from Damione Ward.

The Titans (3-7) finally found their offense in the fourth quarter and got in the end zone on a 4-yard pass from DeMarcus Macon to Jakari Embry.

Embry capped the scoring on a recovered fumble after a high snap on a Cougar punt sailed over the head of the kicker and back into the end zone.

Macon finished 15-of-28 passing for 197 yards. Jamontez Woods gained 35 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for 68 yards.