Westbrook slams Sand Rock in final regular season game

John Ross Morgan (pictured above) rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries as Westbrook Christian ended its regular season with a 42-7 victory over Sand Rock last Friday (Nov. 2) in Rainbow City.

Quarterback Jackson Cox was 5 of 7 in passing for 113 yards and touchdowns. P.J. Wells had three receptions for 48 yards and a TD, while Ryan Scott caught two passes fort 65 yards and a score.

Hunter Grimes added 67 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, while Karmichael Cattling had eight attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown. Keele Coates was 4-for-4 on extra points.

J.R. Bellew had five sacks for the Warriors (7-3), while Jackson Lutrell had four tackles for a loss. Steven Smith finished with four tackles.

Westbrook visits Collinsville on Friday (Nov. 9) in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.