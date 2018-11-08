Area football players recognized

Several local football players were recognized for the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for Week 10 of the 2018 season.

Hokes Bluff junior running back Darrian Meads rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns (of 4, 5, 3, 23 and 4 yards) in the Eagles’ 55-28 victory over Sardis. Meads had 167 yards and four TDs by halftime.

Hokes Bluff junior quarterback Austin Gulledge finished with 230 yards of offense in the Eagles’ 55-28 victory over Sardis. The junior quarterback completed 4 of 7 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns while rushing nine times for 90 yards.

Hokes Bluff sophomore linebacker Will Clemons had 15 tackles in the Eagles’ 55-28 victory over Sardis.

Sardis junior quarterback Jay Owens was 14 for 18 in passing for 200 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions’ 55-28 loss to Hokes Bluff. Leading receiver Jacob Hopper caught seven passes for 87 yards and two TDs.

Glencoe senior running back Colton Stone rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on only 10 carries as the Yellow Jackets snapped a 17-game winless streak with a 40-6 victory over West End.

West End junior receiver Jeremiah Roberson caught 13 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ 40-6 loss to Glencoe.

Coosa Christian junior running back Dartavious Britton rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the Conquerors’ 42-35 overtime win over New Hope.

Coosa Christian senior quarterback Caiden Lipscomb completed 10 of 18 passes for 210 yards and touchdowns of 34, 36 and 71 yards in the Conquerors’ 42-35 overtime win over New Hope. Leading receiver Evan Delp had three receptions for 116 yards and two TDs.

