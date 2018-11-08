Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in final ASWA high school football poll

Released Nov. 7
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Central-Phenix City 10-0 300
2. Thompson 8-1 221
3. Auburn 9-1 188
4. Hoover 7-3 164
5. McGill-Toolen 8-2 153
6. Hewitt-Trussvill 7-3 138
7. Theodore 8-2 96
8. Mountain Brook 8-2 87
9. James Clemens 7-3 44
10. Austin 7-3 15
Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-3) 10, Fairhope (7-3) 7, Bob Jones (6-4) 1, Davidson (6-4) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Pinson Valley 8-1 282
2. Spanish Fort 9-1 236
3. Clay-Chalkville 9-1 190
4. Hartselle 10-0 178
5. Jackson-Olin 10-0 142
6. Saraland 9-1 131
7. Muscle Shoals 8-2 102
8. Oxford 8-2 76
9. Wetumpka 8-2 44
10. Homewood 8-2 30
Others receiving votes: Athens (8-2) 8, McAdory (9-1) 3, Hueytown (8-2) 1, Opelika (5-4) 1, Stanhope Elmore (6-4) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Etowah 10-0 287
2. Vigor 9-1 223
3. Madison Aca. 9-1 197
4. Ramsay 9-1 185
5. Mortimer Jordan 9-1 131
6. Briarwood Chr. 8-2 120
7. Jasper 9-1 90
8. Demopolis 8-2 82
9. East Limestone 8-2 46
10. Greenville 8-2 27
Others receiving votes: Jackson (7-3) 23, Russellville (9-1) 7, Pleasant Grove (8-2) 5, Brewer (8-2) 2.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 9-0 291
2. Jacksonville 10-0 222
3. Hokes Bluff 9-1 185
4. American Chr. 10-0 177
5. North Jackson 10-0 169
6. Brooks 8-2 114
7. Northside 9-1 87
8. Fayette County 8-2 69
9. Good Hope 9-1 62
10. Headland 9-1 29
Others receiving votes: Montevallo (9-1) 14, St. John Paul II (8-2) 3, Catholic-Montgomery (7-3) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Randolph County 9-1 270
2. Mobile Chr. 8-1 233
3. Winfield 10-0 194
4. Saks 8-1 166
5. Piedmont 8-2 154
6. Fultondale 8-1 123
7. Westminster Chr. 9-0 99
8. Gordo 8-2 85
9. Thomasville 8-2 49
10. Providence Chr. 9-1 24
Others receiving votes: Midfield (8-1) 11, St. James (9-1) 7, Pike County (8-2) 6, Beulah (8-2) 2, Geraldine (8-2) 1, Pike Road (6-4) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 10-0 297
2. Ohatchee 9-0 228
3. Thorsby 9-1 178
4. Luverne 9-1 164
5. Highland Home 9-1 137
6. Abbeville 9-1 118
7. Reeltown 8-2 98
8. Cottage Hill 9-1 87
9. Collinsville 9-1 67
10. Ranburne 8-2 35
Others receiving votes: Addison (8-2) 7, Leroy (7-3) 6, Aliceville (8-2) 2, North Sand Mountain (8-2) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Lanett 8-1 280
2. Linden 9-0 232
3. Maplesville 9-1 183
4. St. Luke’s 9-1 177
5. South Lamar 10-0 146
6. Georgiana 9-1 133
7. Falkville 10-0 106
8. Marengo 9-1 77
9. Mars Hill Bible 9-1 56
10. Elba 7-2 15
Others receiving votes: Spring Garden (9-1) 14, Wadley (7-2) 7, Donoho (8-2) 1.
Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in final ASWA high school football poll
