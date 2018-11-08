Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in final ASWA high school football poll

Released Nov. 7

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Central-Phenix City 10-0 300

2. Thompson 8-1 221

3. Auburn 9-1 188

4. Hoover 7-3 164

5. McGill-Toolen 8-2 153

6. Hewitt-Trussvill 7-3 138

7. Theodore 8-2 96

8. Mountain Brook 8-2 87

9. James Clemens 7-3 44

10. Austin 7-3 15

Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-3) 10, Fairhope (7-3) 7, Bob Jones (6-4) 1, Davidson (6-4) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Pinson Valley 8-1 282

2. Spanish Fort 9-1 236

3. Clay-Chalkville 9-1 190

4. Hartselle 10-0 178

5. Jackson-Olin 10-0 142

6. Saraland 9-1 131

7. Muscle Shoals 8-2 102

8. Oxford 8-2 76

9. Wetumpka 8-2 44

10. Homewood 8-2 30

Others receiving votes: Athens (8-2) 8, McAdory (9-1) 3, Hueytown (8-2) 1, Opelika (5-4) 1, Stanhope Elmore (6-4) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Etowah 10-0 287

2. Vigor 9-1 223

3. Madison Aca. 9-1 197

4. Ramsay 9-1 185

5. Mortimer Jordan 9-1 131

6. Briarwood Chr. 8-2 120

7. Jasper 9-1 90

8. Demopolis 8-2 82

9. East Limestone 8-2 46

10. Greenville 8-2 27

Others receiving votes: Jackson (7-3) 23, Russellville (9-1) 7, Pleasant Grove (8-2) 5, Brewer (8-2) 2.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 9-0 291

2. Jacksonville 10-0 222

3. Hokes Bluff 9-1 185

4. American Chr. 10-0 177

5. North Jackson 10-0 169

6. Brooks 8-2 114

7. Northside 9-1 87

8. Fayette County 8-2 69

9. Good Hope 9-1 62

10. Headland 9-1 29

Others receiving votes: Montevallo (9-1) 14, St. John Paul II (8-2) 3, Catholic-Montgomery (7-3) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Randolph County 9-1 270

2. Mobile Chr. 8-1 233

3. Winfield 10-0 194

4. Saks 8-1 166

5. Piedmont 8-2 154

6. Fultondale 8-1 123

7. Westminster Chr. 9-0 99

8. Gordo 8-2 85

9. Thomasville 8-2 49

10. Providence Chr. 9-1 24

Others receiving votes: Midfield (8-1) 11, St. James (9-1) 7, Pike County (8-2) 6, Beulah (8-2) 2, Geraldine (8-2) 1, Pike Road (6-4) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 10-0 297

2. Ohatchee 9-0 228

3. Thorsby 9-1 178

4. Luverne 9-1 164

5. Highland Home 9-1 137

6. Abbeville 9-1 118

7. Reeltown 8-2 98

8. Cottage Hill 9-1 87

9. Collinsville 9-1 67

10. Ranburne 8-2 35

Others receiving votes: Addison (8-2) 7, Leroy (7-3) 6, Aliceville (8-2) 2, North Sand Mountain (8-2) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Lanett 8-1 280

2. Linden 9-0 232

3. Maplesville 9-1 183

4. St. Luke’s 9-1 177

5. South Lamar 10-0 146

6. Georgiana 9-1 133

7. Falkville 10-0 106

8. Marengo 9-1 77

9. Mars Hill Bible 9-1 56

10. Elba 7-2 15

Others receiving votes: Spring Garden (9-1) 14, Wadley (7-2) 7, Donoho (8-2) 1.