Lettermen of the USA announce inaugural event

Photo: Lettermen of the USA founder, 1983 Southside High graduate and former University of Alabama football player Darryl Fuhrman (left) presents United States Air Force Sgt. Major Donny Ruepp (Ret.) with a football signed by University of Georgia head football coach Kirby along with two lifetime sideline passes for University of Georgia football games during a recent “Autographs for Heroes” program hosted by the Lettermen of the USA and the Semper Fi Community Task Force of North Alabama.

Lettermen of the USA will host the first “One Yard at A Time” gala at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2019, at the Marriott Grand Bohemian Hotel located at 2655 Lane Park Road in Mountain Brook.

Funds raised for the event will be used to support LotUSA programs such as Autographs for Heroes.

Former Buffalo Bills and University of Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett will be keynote speaker for the event. Retired United States Marine Corps Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel David F. Bonwit, a military aide to former U.S. President George Herbert Walker Bush, will be guest speaker.

Former NFL and Auburn University guard Chris Gray will be the special guest.

Other notable attendees will include former Indianapolis Colts and University of Alabama defensive back Chris Goode, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, and University of Alabama fullback/tight end Patrick Hape, United States Marine Corps Retired Lieutenant General Willie J. Williams and United States Army Retired Major General David P. Burford.

The gala will feature a photo/autograph session, seated dinner, music and cash bar. Tickets are $250 and available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-yard-at-a-time-gala-tickets-51310482033. Sponsorship packages are available.

Proving that rival teams and rival fan bases can work together to achieve a common goal, Lettermen of the USA (LotUSA) is a national 501 (c) (3) charitable organization of former college athletes, as well as active and former coaches who have teamed up to help serve honorably discharged veterans, wounded veterans of military actions following September 11, 2001 and former college players in need. The mission of LotUSA is to impact those we serve by offering the motivation, guidance, and support necessary to pursue success in life, school, and work, One Yard at A Time.

If you would like additional information regarding sponsorship packages, Lettermen of the USA membership or future events, please contact Darryl Fuhrman at lettermenofUSA@gmail.com or 205-394-7521.

Lettermen of the U.S.A was born out of the vision to mobilize the many diverse skills of former college athletes and coaches and active coaches to support veterans, wounded veterans and former college athletes facing hardships and homelessness. Since 2011, this 100 percent volunteer organization has provided help and support to those that serve or served in the U.S. military. LotUSA partners with organizations such as the Semper Fi Task Force of North Alabama, Alabama Veterans and Fire House Shelter.