Southern Cooking: Cafeteria Macaroni and Cheese, Nancy Wood’s Corn Pudding and Vanilla Wafer Cake

By Andy Bedwell

Once my family has decided what entrée we will have for Thanksgiving, the next step is figuring out what goes along with it. These are some of my favorites.

Cafeteria Macaroni

and Cheese

1 pound elbow macaroni noodles

4 eggs

(4-ounces) heavy cream

(12-ounces) milk

(4-ounces) butter, melted

(12-ounces) shredded

cheddar cheese

(8-ounces) Velveeta cheese, cut into small cubes

salt and pepper to taste

Cook noodles. Rinse with cold water. Combine all remaining ingredients and mix. Add noodles and mix well. Pour into a large pan or two 9 x 13-inch pans. Bake at 325 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Macaroni should be lightly brown and firm to the touch.

Andy’s Note: This makes a huge casserole. You really need to divide it before you bake. I made it for my family last weekend and baked it in a large foil pan. It took forever for me to get it as done as I wanted. In fact, the next time I make it I am going to divide the recipe in half.

Nancy Wood’s

Corn Pudding

2 cans cream style corn

4 eggs

1 cup milk

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 stick of butter

2 tablespoons cornstarch

salt

Mix all ingredients together except the corn and pour into a greased dish. Add corn after mixture is well mixed. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.

Andy’s Note: Nancy brought this dish to something we had at Gaston School many years ago. It is so good and so easy! Thanks, Nancy, for sharing this wonderful recipe.

Vanilla Wafer Cake

2 sticks butter, melted

8 eggs

1 1/2 cups coconut

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

1 box vanilla wafers, (12 ounces) crushed

Mix all ingredients well and pour into a greased tube pan. Bake for one and one-half to two hours at 275 degrees.

Andy’s Note: This little cake reminds me of beautiful Southern fall days itting on a porch, overlooking a green pasture, eating a big slice of this cake and drinking a big glass of Southern cold sweet tea.

Roll Tide and War Eagle!

Happy Fall, Y’all!

Andy Bedwell

