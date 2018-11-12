Donoho coasts past Conquerors, 59-14

By Adam Crocker/Sports Correspondent

Coosa Christian’s 2018 postseason visit was a brief one, as the Conquerors fell to Donoho, 59-14, last Friday (Nov. 9) in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs in Anniston.

The Eagles rolled out to a 45-0 halftime lead and went ahead 52-0 before Coosa could put points on the scoreboard. Donoho finished with a 429 to 149 advantage in total yards.

“Donoho played football like it was supposed to be played,” said Coosa Christian head coach Navendra Woods. “They came out (and were) greedy from the jump. It’s a hard blow, and I would have liked it to go another [round], but we’re just going to have to get back in the lab and work.”

The Eagles (9-2) kicked off the scoring at the 8:57 mark of the first period of play on Barry Billings’ 17-yard touchdown pass connection with William Nelson. Yash Patel’s PAT was good, making it 7-0.

After a Coosa three-and-out, the hosts did not wait long to add another six, this time off Rodricus Elston’s 16-yard rushing score. Patel’s kick was good, making it 14-0 with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter.

The Conquerors (7-4) fell behind 21-0 when the Eagles’ James Willamson returned an interception for a touchdown with 4:30 remaining in the first quarter.

After a punt by Coosa, the Anniston squad added another six points by way of Billings’ 23-yard TD pass to Williamson. Patel’s kick was good, making it 28-0 with 11 seconds remaining in the first period of play.

A 28-yard field goal by Donoho made it 31-0 with 7:07 remaining in the first half.

The ball traded hands until the 4:10 mark in the second quarter, when the Eagles’ Dekari Garrett punched it in from two yards out. Patel’s PAT was good, making it 38-0.

Following Tyler Rigsby’s fumble recovery at the 3:01 mark in the second quarter, Elston cashed in from two yards out with 2:22 remaining the first half. Patel’s kick was good, making it 45-0 for the halftime score.

Garrett’s one-yard scoring run and Patel’s kick made it 52-0, with 5:13 remaining in the third period of play.

Karter Roberts sparked life for the visitors with an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 4:56 remaining in the third quarter.

Donoho did not wait long to answer back, off of Elston’s six-yard scoring punch. Patel’s kick was good, making it 59-0, with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter.

The Conquerors managed another score late in the game. Runs of 20 and 66 yards from Dartavious Britton (pictured above) led to Britton’s three-yard TD run. Caiden Lipscomb passed to Clay Waits for the two-point conversion to make it 59-14 with a minute remaining.

Britton rushed 17 times for 101 yards. Lipscomb completed 6 of 20 passes for 66 yards. Brad Delp had three receptions for 49 yards.

Karter Roberts and Reece Myrick each had seven tackles, followed by Britton and Trevor Horne with six each.

“I think the kids are buying in, and year by year it has improved,” said Woods. “What we’re going to have to do as a program is really anchor down and try to keep getting better. Now that we’ve got that jitterbug of making the playoffs over with, it’s time to set our hopes and our goals higher.”