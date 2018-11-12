Local football players recognized

Several local football players were recognized for the AHSAA Prep Spotlight for the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 9.

Southside senior running back Kenneth Bothwell finished with 130 rushing yards and a touchdown on 30 attempts as the Panthers rallied past A.P. Brewer, 15-9. With Southside trailing 9-7 midway through the fourth quarter, Bothwell ran for 28 yards and caught a 17-yard pass on the Panthers’ game-winning drive.

Etowah sophomore running back Trent Davis (pictured above) rushed 17 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 33-0 win over Guntersville.

Etowah junior defensive back DeRickey Wright had two interceptions in the Blue Devils’ 33-0 win over Guntersville. Wright and his fellow Etowah defenders limited the Wildcats to minus-6 total yards en route to the team’s fifth shutout of the season.

Hokes Bluff junior running back Darrian Meads rushed for 164 yards and scored two touchdowns on 24 carries in the Eagles’ 38-14 victory over Central-Florence.