Westbrook, Southside finishes third at state cross country meet

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Mitchell Cook (right) and Jonah Morris finished second and third at the Class 1A/2A boys state cross country meet last Saturday (Nov 10) at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Danville.

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Three area teams finished in the top 10 at the AHSAA state cross country meet last Saturday (Nov 10) at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Danville.

The Westbrook Christian and Southside boys took third place in Class 1A/2A and Class 5A, respectively, while the Southside girls came in eighth place in 5A.

The Warriors finished behind Altamont and Cold Springs, while Scottsboro and Randolph School finished ahead of the Panthers.

For the Warriors, Mitchell Cook and Jonah Morris finished a close second and third place with respective times of 16:38.11 and 16:42.30.

Taylor Nails paced Southside with a fifth-place showing of 16:13.77, while Ryan Maudsley came in ninth at 16:48.17.

Camryn Davis posted the Lady Panthers’ lone top 10 finish with a time of 20:19.32.

Cook, Morris, Nails, Maudsley and Davis made the All-State by virtue of finishing in the top 15.

Helped by Katie Giles 21st place time of 21:47.15, the Glencoe girls came in 12th in Class 3A.

Three Westbrook boys finished in the top 50: Jordan Cowart at 31st (18:39), Asher Curp at 34th (18:41) and Jackson Martin at 35th (18:42). Southside’s Will Anglea came in 30th at 17:39.83.

Other local top 50 finishers were Glencoe’s Abby Vice (37th, 22:33.35); Westbrook’s Maggie Morgan (38th, 23:42.98); Southside’s Alexis Valentine (43rd, 21:54.97); and Glencoe’s Anna Beth Giles (46th, 22:40.38).

Rounding out the times for the Westbrook boys were Ethan Pratt at 19:35, Ridge McHugh at 23:41 and Brody Ostendorf at 29:35.

Also running for the Southside boys were Mason Williamson (18:15.57), Grayson Russell (18:23.44), Parker Cunningham (18:39.50), Hayden Tucker (18:54.84), Garrett McWhorter (19:04.28), Matthew Pinkston (19:05.43) and Brad Jennings (19:30.30).

Competing for the Southside girls were Amira Augustus (22:14.54), Enslee Clough (22:54.42),

Karina Simmons (23:59.15), Taylor Hood (23:59.84), Lanora Hill (24:20.04), Kaylee Rich (24:23.31), Mallory Rich (24:46.08) and Rachel Crask (26:39.60).

Also running For the Lady Yellow Jacket were Sadie Riley (26:14.41), Katie Shaneyfelt (26:50.06), Anna Grace Goodwin (28:15.53), Ella Cornutt (28:32.70), Asia Dennis (29:01.98), Abby Powell (29:12.76) and Mary Edmondson (29:55.92).

Competing as individuals, Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green finished with a time of 18:44.58 in Class 4A boys, while Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements came in at 20:54.48 in Class 7A girls.

Competing for Ashville in Class 4A girls, Rainbow City residents Kathleen McCarthy and Meghan McCarthy finished 21st (21:22.33) and 25th (21:27.48), respectively.