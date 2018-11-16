Inspiration from God’s Word - God’s ‘No’ means a greater ‘Yes’

By Toni Ford

Have you ever received a “no,” or maybe a “no, not now,” response from the Lord concerning a prayer you had been praying for weeks, months or even years?

This past week, our family experienced an answer like that. And although that answer at that moment made us sad and full of all kinds of emotions, at the same time there was a sweet peace over us all. Some may ask if one truly can have peace at the same time that one is told “no” for something we have worked for and prayed for months? The answer is a definite “yes, you can, but only because of Jesus.” You see, as a child of God, when one’s foundation is in the Lord and on the promises of His Word, you then can definitely have peace knowing that His “no” only means a greater “yes!”

Here are some of His promises for a greater “yes.”

Our God never fails us. Deuteronomy 31:8 says, “Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord will personally go ahead of you. He will be with you; He will neither fail you nor abandon you.” When the Lord says “no,” it is not rejection as the world sees rejection. Instead, His Word tells us that He personally is going ahead of us to protect us and provide for us. What peace to know He will never, ever fail us!

Our God wants to enlarge our territory. I Chronicles 4:9-10 is known as “The Prayer of Jabez.” Jabez prayed to God asking for His blessings to expand his territory, and God did just as he requested. I truly believe God’s “no” is because He has something even bigger for us. He wants to expand and enlarge our territory of influence, and if we remain in the same place doing the same thing, then we limit ourselves. God has greater plans for us that we often can’t see with our finite eye.

Our God wants what is best for us. Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” It is His desire to give us the very best because He is a good, good, Father. Therefore, His “no” often means He has better plans for us and our future. Therefore, we are to put our hope and trust in the Lord alone and not in our circumstances. He is always working on our behalf!

Our God is trustworthy. Romans 8:28, says “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God, and are called according to His purpose for them.”

Our God can take even the “no’s” in our lives and use them for our best to give us a greater “yes.”

Thank you, Lord, for being a God that I can trust, a God that will never fail me, always wanting what is best for me, and going ahead of me to enlarge my territory of influence. You are so faithful, and therefore I thank you for the “no’s” because I know You are working to give me a greater “yes!”

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com and I would love to pray for you.